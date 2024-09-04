Carrie Johnson shares rare photo of sister-in-law – and she's Boris Johnson's double

Carrie Johnson often delights fans by sharing updates with her three kids Wilfred, Romy and Frank on social media, but one part of her family she tends to keep private is her husband Boris Johnson's family.

The 36-year-old made an exception on Tuesday to mark the former Prime Minister's sister's birthday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carrie posted a photo of herself in a plunging floral dress as she raised a glass of champagne with her sister-in-law Rachel, who rocked a casual white embroidered mini dress.

© Instagram Carrie shared a birthday tribute to her sister-in-law Rachel

Perhaps most striking about journalist Rachel, 59, was her resemblance to her famous older brother. She sported the same eyes, smile and blonde hair, but while Boris' mane is famed for being touseled and untamed, his sister's shoulder-length bob was styled in loose waves with bangs framing her face

"Happy Birthday to the best SIL, @rachelsabihajohnson," she captioned the photo.

The pair have developed a close bond over the years, but Rachel admitted in 2019 that she was yet to meet Carrie – despite the fact Carrie and Boris had purchased a £1.3 million house in Camberwell and moved into Downing Street together.

© Dave M. Benett Rachel has developed a close bond with her lookalike brother's third wife

They have since become close and Rachel has defended the couple's decision to keep their relationship private. During an appearance on Loose Women, Rachel was asked by Penny Lancaster if she would have her on her podcast, Rachel Johnson's Difficult Women.

"Would you consider her to be at the top of your list for being a difficult woman?" she asked.

Laughing and sidestepping the question, Celebrity Big Brother star Rachel replied: "Carrie is delightful and thank you for asking."

© getty Boris and Carrie Johnson have kept their relationship private



When later asked about her brother, she told Janet Street-Porter: "He’s never tried to be anything else than who he is and he’s always resisted talking about his private life on the public stage at all."

Boris was previously married twice before he tied the knot with Carrie secretly at Westminster Cathedral in May 2021 – first to Allegra Mostyn-Owen from 1987 to 1993, followed by Marina Wheeler from 1993 to 2020.

© Instagram The couple share three children



As well as his three kids with Carrie, Boris is also a father to Lara, Milo, Cassia and Theodore, whom he shares with his ex-wife Marina, and Stephanie, whom he shares with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

