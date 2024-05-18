Inside Carrie Johnson’s lavish Beverly Hills trip with baby Frank

Carrie Johnson is no stranger to a luxurious trip overseas.

From Greece to South Carolina the former media rep, 35, has had her fair share of unbelievable holidays and now she has jetted off with her husband, Boris Johnson, and their youngest son, baby Frankie to sunny LA.

Carrie and Frankie were two peas in a pod

Taking to her Instagram account the mum-of-three has posted a slew of fabulous photos since touching down across the Atlantic - and it seems like little Frankie has settled right in!

One adorable snap saw the infant - his curly red locks on full display - sitting in a bike cart being driven by his glamorous mother.

Frankie's hair is so vibrant!

Carrie, who was dressed head to toe in white summer chic, glanced back at her youngest, beaming and donning an ultra-glam pair of sunglasses.

She wore figure-flattering white jeans adorned with subtle yellow sunshine embroidery which she matched with an off-the-shoulder white blouse.

Carrie and Frankie spent time in the pool together

Meanwhile, Frankie relaxed back in the cart behind her and looked adorable wearing a white jumper with thin black stripes, and beige chequered trousers.

Carrie also pictured Frankie in the back of a driverless Tesla car, cuddled up in a car seat.

Carrie couldn't be boesotted by her son

Whilst in the sun-soaked location, Carrie has spent time liaising with friends and making the most of riding her bike in the gorgeous weather. She even shared a candid video of Boris riding with her.

Whilst she hasn’t confirmed where she is staying, the honey-blonde beauty paid a visit to the Waldorf Estoria in Beverly Hills where she attended a glamorous reception for her friend's beauty line, before heading out for dinner.

Carrie looked so glam for her Hollywood night out!

“Time to go out out,” she captioned a stunning photo of herself wearing an ultra-chic Oliver Bonas dress.

The long-sleeved number was a vibrant purple, orange and army green pattern and featured long sleeves.

As for accessories, Carrie elevated her look with a metallic pink clutch bag, two gold pendant chains and chunky gold rings.