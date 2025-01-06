Joanna Gaines in disbelief over 'lovely' daughter, Emmie, and shares never-before-seen photos

Joanna Gaines opened the doors to her beautiful family home to display her latest celebration.

The Magnolia Network star was in full party mode as she prepped for her daughter Emmie's birthday.

She shared a video on Instagram in which she and her youngest son, Crew, hung balloons and decorated the table ahead of the big day.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines decorates her house to prepare for daughter's 15th birthday

Joanna — who shares her five children with husband Chip — also shared a selection of never-before-seen family photos of Emmie has a baby and toddler.

The star confessed she was stunned at Emmie's age and wrote: "She gets her drivers permit tomorrow... How is our baby girl already 15?

© Courtesy of The Paley Center For Media Joanna and Chip share five kids

"Emmie Kay is JOY. She is FUN. She is ever so LOVELY. What a gift she is to our family. Happy Birthday EK!"

She was inundated with sweet messages from fans who wished the teen happy birthday.

The celebrations come after a busy festive period for the seven-strong brood.

© Getty Images They adore family life

Not surprisingly, Joanna and Chip went all out with their decor and treated fans to a glimpse of her Texas farmhouse.

Joanna posted a panoramic view of the property's exterior, beautifully adorned with warm white string lights tracing the roofline.

© Instagram Getting festive

Inside, the Gaines family home was a winter wonderland brought to life.

She and Chip share Drake, 19, Ella, 18, Duke, 16, Emmie, 15, and little Crew, 6.

© Instagram Joanna's incredible festive decorations

"As they’re getting older, Christmas Day looks slower than it used to," Joanna confessed. "We stay in our pajamas all day long, and someone usually pulls out a puzzle or board game that we all gather around."

They recently opened up about their decision to keep their children off social media for as long as possible.

© Instagram Joanna's oldest daughter Ella prepped for the holidays

"Our house rule is that you get social media the summer before you go to college," Joanna said on an episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna.

"But it’s a challenge," Chip cut in. "I mean, you can tell these kids want it before that. So it's not like it's this agreed place where we've all decided that roughly 18, and they're like 'Oh thank goodness, I didn't want it to begin with.' They wanted it at 12, 13, 14."