Kim Kardashian is unrecognizable with major hair transformation that has fans mistaking her for another star

Kim Kardashian is known for her radical transformations in the name of fashion, and her latest had fans mistaking her for another major star.

The billionaire took to Instagram to share photos from her latest SKIMS photoshoot which saw her take on a major appearance change. Channeling chalet-chic for a retro photoshoot, Kim opted for long, caramel blonde locks that dripped down her shoulders.

Sporting a tight red ski-suit and boots, Kim wore the classic mark of the outdoorsy snowsports style, as her usually perfect tan was disrupted with tan lines around the eyes, as though she had been wearing goggles while skiing. The sporty look hugged at her hourglass figure in the photos.

A second shot showed Kim adhering to the retro look as she straddled a toy go-kart in a white top and scarf with white go-go boots. She also shared a more risqué snap, keeping to the snowsports theme with gray ice skates hanging round her neck to cover herself while she stood topless with her hands on her hips.

Fans loved the photoshoot, but with Kim's usually raven black hair dyed blonde they noted she looked an awful lot like a fair few other blonde stars.

"I’m scrolling and definitely thought this was Beyonce," one fan wrote. Another concurred: "Girl why you tryna look like @beyonce?"

Other fans felt that she didn't look like Beyoncé, but instead in the red skin-tight suit was mimicking Britney Spears in the iconic "Oops!…I Did It Again" music video.

"The red look is giving oops I did it again Britney," a third fan added. Other fans disagreed, suggesting she looked like close friend Paris Hilton.

"It’s giving Paris Hilton," another decided.

Some people were frustrated by the discussion of who Kim looked more like, as they felt it detracted from what she was channeling in the photoshoot: "The fact that people won’t recognize what you’re recreating…" one fan commented.

Specifically, Kim's SKIMS campaign referred to 1960s aprés-ski culture, with the retro bump hairstyle, monochromatic fashion and frosty blue makeup.

As of July 2023, the mogul's fashion company is worth $4 billion, and Kim caused a stir as she advertised a 'nipple bra' with the promise to donate proceeds to a climate charity. However, despite its social responsibility policy, the brand has repeatedly faced questions about its sustainability and ethics.

SKIMS scored a 0 in Remake's 2024 Fashion Accountability Report which raises awareness for fast fashion's attempts at sustainability, scoring below companies like SHEIN and H&M.

The report judged brands based on traceability, wages and wellbeing, commercial practices, raw materials and environmental justice.