North West, 11, pursuing multiple 'careers' - just like Kim Kardashian

At 11 years old, North West already has a resume that many grown adults can only dream of.

The oldest child of Kim Kardashian and North follows in her mother's ambitious footsteps, already working hard despite not even being a teenager yet.

In a candid chat with Interview Magazine, when asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, North said: "I don't know, because I already do a lot of stuff that I want to be when I grow up. I just want to pursue my careers now."

While Kim is likely proud of her daughter's work ethic, in a recent episode of The Kardashians, she fretted that North's career was taking off too fast.

"I really wasn't planning on being a momager for another 10 years," Kim told her sister Khloe Kardashian. "I still have 10 years of work I want to do, I still want to be me.

"Every day North is busy doing something is a day that I can't work because she's not doing anything without me being right by her side," Kim continued.

While Kim might not been keen for North to kick off her career just yet, the youngster is headstrong like her father and is already working hard, with no plans to slow down.

From modeling to fashion design, music to directing, here's everything North has tried her hand at so far.

Modeling Like her aunt, Kendall Jenner, North has been snapped up for several modeling campaigns, taking to the runway aged five to walk in a L.O.L. Surprise fashion show, where she walked the catwalk dressed as a "Thrilla" doll. While it's not high fashion like her aunt does, we're sure it's only a matter of time. That said, North did appear in a high fashion Fendi campaign in 2018, alongside her mother and grandmother, Kris Jenner. The candid and spontaneous shots were created "to capture their most authentic and intimate personality," Fendi said in a press release. "The frames create a sort of family album offering an unseen, unexpected point of view on their relationship."

As well as Fendi, Kim also enlisted her daughter's help with Skims campaigns, with North and her mother posing in grey garments from the brand. North West was also photographed wearing Chanel for the fifth issue of the CR Fashion Book in 2014.

Music Taking after her father, North has music in her blood and is currently working on her first album, The Elementary School Dropout, with Kanye producing the beats for the release. Last month the Stronger musician posted a photo of North in the studio, captioned: "This little girl made me love music again. She asked me to make beats for. Chopped up beats for her album." As well as the photo of North in the studio, Kanye also filmed his daughter working at a piano keyboard, suggesting he's teaching her to follow in his producing footsteps.

Performing As well as working on her album, North is comfortable on stage, frequently joining Kanye for performances which see her rap alongside her father.



The Lion King Clearly a fan of being on stage, back in 2023 North told I-D: "I like singing. Performing is my favorite," and she proved this last year, taking to the stage to perform I Just Can't Wait To Be King at the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate The Lion King's 30th anniversary.



Directing Comfortable behind the camera too, North directed (and starred in) the music video for her dad's song TALKING.



Fashion design Her mother and father both own fashion lines, in the form of Skims and Yeezy, and North wants to try her hand at that, too. In her Interview Magazine feature, North told Kim: "I am starting my own clothing line [called] North West." She has plans to take on her parents' brands, too, telling I-D: "One day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."

She certainly has a bright future ahead of her!