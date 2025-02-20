Kylie Jenner's rarely-seen son Aire looks so tall in new home photo

Kylie Jenner's three-year-old son Aire is growing up fast as he looks so tall in new pictures shared by his mom on Instagram.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was joined by a little helper during her morning workout. The sweet snap depicted Aire standing tall in the lavish home gym and dressed in an ultra-cool ensemble.

Travis Scott's son donned a white Martine Rose sports jersey adorned with blue, red, and black stripes. The long top was teamed with a pair of slouchy black cargos and matching sneakers.

Aire, who had his back turned away from the camera, sported a stylish silver chain necklace and hugged his adorable blue teddy. The 3-year-old looked just like his older sister, Stormi Webster, with his full head of beautiful, chocolate-brown curls.

© Instagram Aire looked so tall in the new photograph

Over the image, Kylie penned: "my workout partner."

Kylie welcomed her son in February 2022, four years after giving birth to her first child Stormi.

The Kardashians star recently celebrated her son's birthday with an extravagant Minions-themed party. Kylie took to Instagram to show off the yellow and blue decorations, giant balloons, and matching plates.

Kylie Jenner with her children Stormi and Aire

It was a weekend of fun as the mother-of-two also organized a Hello Kitty-themed sleepover party for her daughter. Kylie shared the stunning arrangement of pink and purple Hello Kitty balloons, tote bags, and blankets on Instagram. The mansion was decked out with pink lanterns and even a special edition Monopoly game board was spotted. A tent sat in the center of the room and was completed with matching sleeping bags and toiletries.

Despite her intense fame, Kylie has largely chosen to keep her youngest child out of the spotlight. However, in September last year, the star gave fans an insight into her son's cheeky personality.

© Getty Images Kylie with Stormi in 2022

Kylie shared Aire's fascination with toy cars and revealed that he is "always leaving a new little car in my bed". The makeup mogul posted a video of a green toy car that was placed atop a marble counter in her dressing room by her son.

The 27-year-old opened up to British Vogue about her experience with postpartum depression following the birth of her son and the difficulty of choosing his name. She said: "I felt like such a failure that I couldn't name him.

When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn't believe just how perfect he was."

© Instagram Aire is obsessed with minions

"He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me," she added.

"Now my advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can't make decisions. You can't,"

She concluded: "My daughter, still to this day, is like, 'Do you remember when Aire's name was Knight?' And I'm like … 'No.' And she's like, 'That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.' And I'm like: 'You know what, we are not doing this again.'"