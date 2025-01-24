Kate Hudson’s daughter, 5, gets grown-up makeover as she joins mom on-set

Kate Hudson's daughter Rani, 5, was the spitting image of her mother after she underwent a glamorous makeover on the set of Netflix's show Running Point.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel promoting her new 10-episode comedy series. The first image debuted the show's promo shot and depicted Kate sitting on a desk in a stylish red suit ensemble. A slew of basketball trophies can be spotted in the background as the star plays Isla Gordon, a woman who becomes president of her family's basketball franchise named the Los Angeles Waves.

Recommended video You may also like Kate Hudson reveals fiancé Danny Fujikawa stayed behind to fight LA wildfires The actress shared that her home is still standing after the family evacuated their California home

However, all eyes were on the third snap which showed Kate's daughter, Rani, sitting in the makeup chair on set. The 5-year-old enjoyed a glitzy pampering as she opted for a sparkly green eyeliner and a pinch of rosy blush while the makeup artist applied a pink gloss to her lips.

© Instagram Rani enjoyed a sparkly makeover

Rani's cinnamon toned locks were swept back into a low ponytail and she oozed cuteness in an ivory long-sleeved dress embroidered with brown detailing.

Running Point is a Netflix series executive produced and co-written by Mindy Kaling. The plot synopsis reads as follows: "When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business.

© Instagram Kate plays Isla Gordon in the new series

"Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her sceptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job. Over the course of the series, she sets out to do just that — especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.

"From the hitmaking team of Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, Running Point puts a bold twist on the underdog comedy."

© Instagram Rani showed off her new manicure

Another snap depicted Rani holding her own microphone with her name printed onto it. Kate's mini-me had her nails done for the special day as she opted for a yellow floral design on her left thumb and a blue floral design on her right thumb. The five-year-old also donned a sweet rainbow bracelet that featured pearl beads.

© Instagram Like mother like daughter

It seems Rani was sitting next to her mum in the makeup chair as Kate also shared a photograph of herself working on her laptop while she underwent a pedicure and makeover. The star's luscious blonde locks were secured into rollers and she wore a blue and red striped top with cream cotton ribbed pants.

Kate will be joined on the show by a star-studded cast, including the likes of Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis and Max Greenfield. All episodes of Running Point will air on Netflix on February 27.