Kate Hudson and her sister-in-law could be twins in new photos following special joint appearance

The 30th Critics Choice Awards proved to be a family affair as Kate Hudson graced the stage to present the award for Best Acting Ensemble alongside her sister-in-law, Meredith Hagner.

The blond bombshells appeared strikingly similar as they both oozed glitz for the star-studded occasion. Kate looked sensational in a scene-stealing black sleeveless gown that featured a bell-shaped silhouette on the skirt. The figure-hugging garment, which was crafted from glossy silk, was adorned with a mini train for added drama.

The chic number was accented with a sultry open back and teamed with a pair of gold chandelier earrings. The Almost Famous actress slicked back her luscious blonde locks into a low bun with a middle parting while opting for soft glam makeup with a pinch of blush, a highlighted cheekbone, and a berry-pink lip.

© Getty Images The sister-in-laws presented the award together

Meanwhile, Meredith was a vision in white as she donned an ethereal number. The sleeveless dress boasted a straight silhouette with a plunging neckline embellished with intricate silver sequins.

The Men at Work star styled her shiny blonde tresses into soft waves with a center parting. Meredith's diamond-encrusted stud earrings peeked through beneath her locks and matched with her dazzling ring.

© Getty Images Kate opted for an elegant number

Wyatt Russell's wife opted for natural and radiant makeup with a smokey eye, a bronzed cheek, and a glossy lip.

The duo presented the first award of the evening to Ralph Fiennes for his role in Edward Berge's thriller Conclave.

© Getty Images The dress featured a backless design

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star's red carpet appearance comes after she teased her new Netflix show Running Point on Instagram.

The first image debuted the show's promo shot and depicted Kate sitting on a desk in a stylish red suit ensemble. A slew of basketball trophies can be spotted in the background as the star plays Isla Gordon, a woman who becomes president of her family's basketball franchise named the Los Angeles Waves.

Kate and her sister-in-law have shared a close bond since Meredith and Wyatt tied the knot back in 2019. The couple now share two sons, Buddy Prine Russell and Boone Joseph Russell.

In July last year, Meredith opened up about suffering a miscarriage before she welcomed her second child.

The star took to her Instagram Stories with a photograph of herself with her baby boy. She penned: "Drunk on love with my rainbow baby. I lost my last baby in the early second trimester. It was horrendous. Sharing this because I thought it would break me and I felt so alone until realizing it was so common. If this has been you – I'm with you."