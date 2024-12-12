Nicole Kidman is a vision in stunning baby pink gown in head-turning red carpet appearance

Nicole Kidman radiated elegance as she graced the premiere of her latest film, Babygirl, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Oscar-winning actress, 57, stepped onto the pink carpet at the DGA Theater, dazzling fans with her ethereal beauty and bold fashion statement.

Nicole, who recently secured a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Romy in the sultry thriller, stunned in a strapless gown adorned with delicate pastel floral embellishments.

Babygirl trailer stars Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson

The custom A24 gown flowed effortlessly into a dramatic train, perfectly complemented by a sleek black belt tied into a bow at her waist, accentuating her enviable figure.

Her signature strawberry-blonde locks were styled into a chic updo, with soft tendrils framing her flawless features.

© Gilbert Flores Nicole stunned at the LA premiere of her new film, Babygirl

Nicole's understated makeup look was the epitome of timeless glamour, featuring a subtle sweep of eyeshadow, layers of mascara, a touch of rosy blush on her cheeks, and a glossy pink lip.

Adding just the right amount of sparkle, the Big Little Lies star accessorized with silver drop earrings and a simple yet elegant watch.

© Monica Schipper Nicole received a Golden Globe nomination for her role

The Moulin Rouge! actress commanded attention as she paused to pose for cameras, her radiant smile lighting up the room.

The premiere marked a celebratory moment for Nicole, whose daring performance in Babygirl has already garnered critical acclaim, positioning her as one of the top contenders for this awards season.

© Eric Charbonneau She admitted that the role was demanding

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her decision to take on the provocative role, Nicole explained, "A lot of times, women are discarded at a certain period of their career as a sexual being. So it was really beautiful to be seen in this way." She continued: "From the minute I read it, I was like, 'Yeah, this is a voice I haven’t seen, this is a place I haven’t been, and I don’t think audiences have been.'"

Nicole described her character Romy as a woman grappling with her desires and identity. "She’s reached a stage where she’s got all this power, but she’s not sure who she is, what she wants, what she desires, even though she seems to have it all," the actress shared.

© Karwai Tang, Getty Nicole explained that she was immediately drawn to the script

"I think that’s really relatable. There are many women who are going, 'Well, I’ve done this, I’ve got children, I’ve got this husband, and what do I actually want? Who am I, and what are my desires?'"

While Nicole admitted the role was emotionally and physically demanding, she praised the film for its raw, unfiltered exploration of sexuality and power dynamics. "The sexuality of this role was what interested me—it felt raw and dangerous," she said. "It wasn’t written for a 20- or 30-year-old, and I love that it challenges conventional storytelling."