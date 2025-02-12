Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum's daughter Leni is her mother's twin in daring outfit
Digital Cover celebrities

The supermodel shares her eldest daughter with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Leni Klum was her mom Heidi Klum's mini-me on Tuesday as she stepped out in a stunning beige outfit for the Michael Kors fashion show.

The 20-year-old went full glam for the Fall/Winter 2025 Runway Show in New York, donning a beige lace skirt and bustier set that perfectly showcased her lithe figure. 

The skirt fell to just below her knees and was adorned with a dainty floral pattern. She accessorized with brown open-toed heels and a brown handbag, opting to add a simple brown cardigan to fight the chill later in the night. 

Leni wore her dark hair slicked back in a half-up, half-down style, with a single curl left to artfully sit on her forehead. Her makeup look was understated yet fitting for the daring outfit, with a brown lip, bold brows and subtle brown eyeshadow the choice of the night. 

A bevy of other A-listers watched Tuesday night's show, including Suki Waterhouse, Rose Byrne, Lea Michele, Kerry Washington and Rachel Brosnahan. 

Leni, whom Heidi shares with her ex, Flavio Briatore, has been steadily building her career in the modeling world, landing covers with Harper's Bazaar Germany and Vogue Germany.

Leni stunned at the Michael Kors fashion show© Getty Images for Michael Kors
Her adoptive father, Seal, shared how proud he was of his eldest daughter in an interview with Page Six in February, explaining how Leni has big plans for herself. 

"She gets that modeling is a segue. It’s a stepping stone to getting what you want out of life. And it’s not necessarily a profession,he told the outlet. 

"Leni is an entrepreneur,he said, adding that she was "extremely resourceful and very, very streetwise."

Leni is steadily building a career in the fashion world© WireImage
He continued to explain how independent the budding model is. "You know, she was the first out of the house, first living in New York by herself. And so she just did it. And I am proud of everything she does."

Seal had insight into Leni's chosen industry, after being married to a supermodel for seven years.

"She understands that [modeling] is a very fickle business, that it is a very...surface-focused business,he said. 

She has modeled for Vogue Germany and Harper's Bazaar Germany© WWD via Getty Images
"And she understands that it is, again, a segue to achieving things that are far more important to her in her life."

He continued, "And if modeling is the catalyst to do so, then she does it and she's brilliant at it. And she has my undying support, both as a father and a fan and an admirer. I worship the ground all of my sons and daughters walk on."

As for what Leni's mother thinks of her aspirations, Heidi shared the wisdom she imparted to the college student. 

heidi and leni klum at The Art of Elysium's 2024 Heaven Gala © Variety
"I said to her, at the end of the day you have to be happy with yourself,Heidi told People.

"And don't do anything you don't want to do. It's okay to say no. You don't always have to please people. But I'm always with Leni. And she has a very good head on her shoulders."

Heidi and Seal welcomed three children together: Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15. 

