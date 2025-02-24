All Creatures Great and Small reveals exciting season 6 news – details

Calling All Creatures Great and Small fans! Filming on the upcoming sixth series has officially begun.

The show's official Instagram page announced the exciting news on Monday. Alongside a photo of a clapperboard, the caption read: "Attention #ACGAS fans. Exciting news – the cast and crew have officially kicked off filming for Season 6 in beautiful Yorkshire today! We can’t wait to return to Darrowby with all of you soon."

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement, with one person writing: "Brilliant news," while another added: "Great! Can't wait to see the new seasons in a few months!"

Whilst a release date has yet to be announced, if previous seasons are anything to go by, we should expect the new episodes to arrive in the autumn.

© PBS / Channel 5 Television / Jay Brooks Filming for season six is underway

The heartwarming series, which is based on James Herriot's cherished collection of short stories, is set in the 1940s and follows the adventures of a veterinary surgeon living in the Yorkshire Dales.

© Helen Williams/ Channel 5 / Playground Television UK Samuel West and Callum Woodhouse as Siegfried and Tristan in All Creatures Great and Small

The latest series saw James reunited with Helen and baby Jimmy after returning home from RAF training due to his brucellosis diagnosis, which made him unfit to serve. Meanwhile, Mrs. Hall contributed to the war effort by becoming a black-out warden, Richard Carmody was offered a spot on the research programme at Imperial College London and Siegfried welcomed his younger brother Tristan back to Darrowby.

Channel 5 has yet to share any plot details about season six, so sit tight!

Speaking about the cast's close off-screen friendships ahead of season four, Rachel Shenton, who plays Helen, told HELLO! and other press: "It's just always so lovely to come back and it's just a little luxury to get to play the same character for five seasons because you get to deepen the relationships with all of the cast, and we spend so much time together.

"We all know each other so well now and that can only help with what we're trying to portray, which is people that have lived together for years. It honestly sounds so cheesy but we're all really excited when we get to work together again and hang out. It's good fun," explained the actress.

© Helen Williams / Channel 5 Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton star in the series

Chiming in, Nicholas Ralph, who plays James, added: "It's been half a decade, so it's a long, long time and what an absolute treat it's been. We've definitely got a shorthand sometimes and inside jokes, maybe to the annoyance of people around us or the directors!"

Nicholas and Rachel lead the cast alongside Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey.

All Creatures Great and Small is available to watch on Channel 5.