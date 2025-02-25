15 beauty products Jennifer Lopez swears by

If you say the word “glow” there’s really only one celebrity that comes to mind: Jennifer Lopez. Her signature radiance - you know, that JLo glow - is envied by pretty much everyone, including me. So I tracked down some of the Kiss of the Spider Woman star’s beauty faves, and I love that it’s so easy to copy.

Of course one of her not-so-secret hacks is her own skincare line, JLo Beauty, but I’ve done a deep dive on all of the star’s faves, going beyond skin deep to find out not just the keys to her trademark glow but also the exact products she uses for her gorgeous, glam hair, her drugstore go-tos and even her go-to lip combo.

© JLo Beauty / Instagram Jennifer Lopez loves both luxury beauty and budget drugstore buys

And if you’re hoping for some anti-aging tips, don’t worry - her beauty routine is tailored so you can look your most radiant at any age. “Once you get to a certain age, you start losing some of your face’s fullness; you start seeing little lines here and there,” she told HOLA! USA when she launched her skincare line. “And those are the things that are my concerns now. How do I keep my skin healthy, hydrated, keep inflammation down, and still maintain a very kind of full, youthful, glowy look.”



JLo's nude lip combo

© JLo Beauty / Instagram Jennifer's nude lip is one of her fave looks

In the GRWM video for Vogue, Jennifer outlined (no pun intended) her perfect lipliner and gloss combo. “This is a makeup forever lip pencil, it’s my new fave,” she revealed, showing her Makeup For Ever Lip Pencil in Anywhere Caffeine, $24 / £20 and using it to overline her lips. Then she slicks on a coat of the lip gloss she “really likes”: the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow, $22 / £19.

A JLo tip for an even juicier pout? After liner and before gloss apply Beso Balm, $19 / £18, the JLo Beauty double duty gloss and lip mask for smoother, more supple lips.

That signature JLo glow

© JLo Beauty / Instagram Jen's famous glow

Jen has one of the easiest skin preps I’ve seen - it’s so simple, with just a few steps. (And if you want to get JLo’s glow for less, you can get her full routine right now - plus cleanser, a Limited-Edition Bling Cup, and two That Limitless Glow Face Masks – in the Deluxe Skincare Kit for $69.95.)

She even used this routine to prepare for one of the most photographed red carpets in the world: the Met Gala.

The first step is what the Hustlers star calls the “holy grail”: That JLo Glow Serum, $109 / £76 applied to the face and neck.

Then she applies her Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer, $55 for sun protection. If you’re looking for a JLo-approved sunscreen for less, pick up L’Oreal’s Revitalift Bright Reveal SPF 30 Moisturizer, $19.99 / £18. When she was the face of the drugstore brand, she hyped the benefits of its ingredients, including glycolic acid, and said she used it “every day.”

Finally the third step: That Star Filter Complexion Booster, $39 / £37 - ultra-sheer ‘glow drops’ to give radiance and more even-looking skin. The Vitamin E infused formula can be worn alone or with makeup.

Yes, it’s that easy. "I've always had a very simple skincare routine and JLo Beauty is very much about that,” she told Vogue. “I always just was like, cleanser, a little bit of a cream, sunscreen — very basic.”

Jen's gorgeous hair

© JLO / Instagram Voluminous hairstyles are Jennifer's signature look

When it comes to her iconic hairstyles, her hairstylist Chris Appleton swears by TikTok famous Color Wow, using the Color Wow Dream Coat, $28 / £17.95 to keep her hair looking fab all the way through her energetic Super Bowl performance in Miami.

For glamorous volume, she has long been a fan of Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray, $26 / £22 - the brand’s late founder was a close friend.

If you’re a fan of budget buys you’ll want to take note: there’s a drugstore hair spray that has been a JLo go-to for years. “An old product that I love is Elnett hairspray, $13 / £12.60 — I carry a small one in my bag and I have a big one at my house,” she told the Today Show. “It's the quick fix.”

Her eyes

© @jlo JLo's dazzling soft glam

I love that Jen has long been a fan of a couple of beauty classics that are still must haves: YSL Beauty’s Touche Éclat highlighting and concealer pen, $40 / £32 to brighten under her eyes and Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz brow pencil, $25 / £23 to fill in imperfections.

To maker her eyes pop she incredibly uses the budget friendly KISS My Lash But Better False Eyelashes ,$4.99 / £7.45 which she revealed on Instagram as she prepped for the 2024 Met Gala.

She has of course developed her own JLo Beauty That Fresh Take eye brightening cream, $49 to keep puffiness and dark circles at bay. She applies it under her eyes as well as on her frown lines.