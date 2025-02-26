Kate Beckinsale makes heartbreaking request for 'irreplaceable' mother amid cancer battle

Kate Beckinsale returned to Instagram on Tuesday with a heartbreaking plea to fans amid her mother's battle with stage 4 cancer.

The Underworld actress, 51, revealed last year that her mother, Judy Loe, was terminally ill, shortly after her stepdad,

Kate deleted all her posts from Instagram last month but returned with a request, asking her followers to pray for her "irreplaceable mama".

Alongside a carousel of videos of the pair together over the years, Kate penned: "I wasn't going to come back to Instagram but anyone who has a spare prayer or magic or miracle or sunbeam please send it to my mama.

"My most extraordinary, warrior, generous, humble, loving, unique, irreplaceable Mama. Thank you."

Sharing her own prayer, Kate added: "Lord, keep her safe this night, secure from all her fears, may angels guard her while she sleeps till morning light appears amen."

While Kate didn't divulge any further information on her mom's current health, she did allude that all is not well when she responded to a fan's comment.

"Cute! Hope all is well with your mother," the fan commented, with Kate replying: "It is not."

Many others also sent supportive messages, with one writing: "I know your mama is your rock, so I'm sending all my well-wishes your way. She's a beautiful human being, and your relationship is more radiant than all of the stars. I wish you both strength and peace of mind, you luminous Humans."

Last year, Kate admitted that the "stress and grief" over her stepfather's death and her mother's cancer diagnosis led to a six-week hospital stay.

In a post hitting back at trolls who criticized her for losing too much weight, Kate replied with several reasons for her changing physique.

"No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief...

"Quite quickly and then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus, which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard."

She added: "And I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father."

On the first anniversary of Roy's death on January 10, Kate reflected on his passing, admitting it would "haunt" her forever.

"Finding my father's dead body alone in the middle of the night at the age of five shaped my entire life. Seeing my beloved stepfather die a year ago today will haunt me forever," she wrote.

"It does seem terribly careless to have managed to be present for both deaths and unable to prevent either, the second time trying with every single thing I had. It was not enough."

She added: "In the process of losing my beloved Roy I lost family, friendships, at some points my own health, and all the money I had due to how disgusting the American healthcare system is for those who are not insured. I would do it again. No question."