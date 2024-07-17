Kate Beckinsale's dating history – from major British stars to controversial comedians

Kate Beckinsale enjoyed Wimbledon over the weekend with newly-single Hugh Jackman. And while there is no indication that the pair are anything more than friends, Kate has charmed some of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors.

The British-born actress has romanced stars on both sides of the pond, including comedian Jack Whitehall and Twilight star Michael Sheen alongside Matt Rife and Pete Davidson. Reports on who the 50-year-old is dating have been quiet recently although Kate was linked with Moments star Matt Atwater last year, but there have been no new developments.

Here's all you need to know about Kate's dating life…

Michael Sheen (1995-2003)

© Dave Benett Michael was Kate's first love

Kate's first love was with Welsh actor Michael Sheen, who has gone on to star in projects like Twilight and Good Omens. The pair first met in 1995 when they were both in a touring production of The Seagull.

In 1999, the couple welcomed their daughter, Lily. The family clearly have a strong bond because in 2016, they recreated a photo taken when Lily was just a newborn baby.

Despite the longevity of their relationship, Michael never popped the question to Kate, and in 2003 while they filmed Underworld, the pair split up. However, the former couple are still close friends, and in 2008, Kate said: "I love Michael. Michael's fantastic. It shouldn't necessarily have gone on and on forever with us, but he is one of my absolutely favorite people ever.

"I think we both felt that it was really important for Lily, our daughter, to have everybody coming from the same place."

Len Wiseman (2003-2016)

© Jeffrey Mayer Kate and Len walked down the aisle in 2004

Kate met director Len while filming Underworld and the pair enjoyed a whirlwind romance, marrying just a year later on May 9, 2004. Speaking about the family dynamic that was in play with Len, Kate shared: "Everybody involved has felt that the priority is Lily and wanting to get to a good place for her. And everyone is nice. So it's not bad."

Kate and Len were able to mix their personal and professional lives and worked together on several films, including the rest of the Underworld saga and a 2012 remake of Total Recall. However, it was eventually their busy schedules that drove them apart.

The couple separated in 2015 before filing for divorce in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.

Matt Rife (2017-2019)

© Ethan Miller Matt and Kate appeared to her a rocky relationship

Kate and comedian Matt were linked in 2017 when they were seen sharing a kiss outside of Villa Lounge, a restaurant in West Hollywood. The couple kept the rest of their relationship out of the public eye, however, it appears they had a rocky breakup.

When Matt was asked about Pete Davidson dating Kate, he advised the comedian to "run" and expressed that the former couple had a lot of "ups and downs" during their time together. The controversial comedian has since distanced himself from his previous remarks and called his ex-girlfriend "lovely".

Jack Whitehall (2018)

© Dave Benett Kate and Jack shared a smooch in 2018

Kate had a brief fling with comedian and Fresh Meat star Jack Whitehall back in 2018 with the pair spotted locking lips. However, it appears that things shortly fizzled out after their bit of passion.

Pete Davidson (2019)

© JD Images/Shutterstock Kate and Pete put on an amorous display at a hockey match

Kate was linked with SNL comedian Pete in 2019, with the pair's romance confirmed in March 2019 when they were spotted kissing and cuddling at an ice hockey match. However, the pair's romance fizzled out shortly after and they called it quits in April 2019.

Goody Grace (2020)

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Kate and Goody dated during the COVID pandemic

Kate was linked with Canadian rapper Goody in early 2020, with the pair believed to have spent the first COVID lockdown together. Despite a gushing tribute for Kate on her birthday, the couple soon split and the actress deleted a comment telling the rapper she "loved" him.

Matt Atwater (2023)

© Ben Rosser/BFA/Shutterstock Kate was most recently linked with Matt (right)

Last year, the actress was linked with Moments star Matt Atwater, with the pair seen getting close. However, it's believed that the pair are just friends, and Kate seemingly brushed off romance rumours when she denied any engagement rumors.