Kate Beckinsale says she ‘vomited copious amounts of blood' as she details agonizing recent health crisis

Kate Beckinsale has finally shared the reason she ended up in hospital earlier this year, as she announced she had been ill on March 10.

© @katebeckinsale Instagram Kate Beckinsale updates fans from hospital

The actress opened up about her health crisis in response to comments on an Instagram video she posted in which she talked about critics who say she doesn't act "age-appropriate". But as some people began to take personal aim at Kate in the comments, particularly commenting on her weight, she put her foot down.

"No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quicky," she explained emotionally. "And then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus which made me vomit copious amounts of blood."

She continued: "I found eating very hard and I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I'm not really concerned about what you think about my [expletive]."

The Underworld star first spoke about her illness as she celebrated British Mother's Day, sharing a tribute to her mom Judy Loe, and sharing with fans photos from her own stay in hospital.

"Happy birthday and UK Mother's Day this last week to my incredible mother", she wrote. "Thank you to those that love us and support us when it's [expletive] and try to make sure there are some bits that aren't."

She added, more in reference to how people had helped her in her own state of illness: "And for looking after our dogs when we can't, and lead us to remember happy things when we can't. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us… And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

Kate has certainly been honest about how difficult 2024 has been so far for her, after losing her stepfather, director Roy Battersby, on January 10.

She shared an announcement to Instagram, reading: "It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness. He passed away peacefully on 10 January 2024, in Los Angeles surrounded by family, aged 87. Funeral will be held in London, details to follow."

The actress further revealed her heartbreak when she made an public plea to BAFTA to include him in the "In Memoriam" section of their award ceremony, after he'd been awarded a lifetime achievement award by the organization in 1996.

"That, that has broken my heart all over again," she said. "I am [paralyzed], sick and sickened and I will [honor] him and his work every day of my life."