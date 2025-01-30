Meredith Hagner loves being a part of one of the most beloved families in Hollywood, the Hawn-Hudson-Russell clan, headed by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Goldie, 79, and Kurt, 73, have been together for over 40 years. Kurt acts as "Pa" to the former's kids with ex-husband Bill Hudson, Kate and Oliver Hudson. And together, they welcomed son Wyatt Russell.

Wyatt, 38, has been married to Meredith, 37, since 2019, and they're also doting parents to their two sons, Buddy, four, and Boone, who will turn one in February.

The actress made an appearance on Good Morning America alongside Reese Witherspoon, with the two promoting their new romantic comedy, You're Cordially Invited, also starring Will Ferrell.

GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos noted that while Meredith's appearance on the show was a first, several other members of her family had visited the famed ABC studios in the past, and not only did she get the chance to gush over them, but so did Reese.

Reese fawned over her co-star and on-screen sister's "cute houses, adorable children, great husband," and when George listed some of her famous in-laws, she quipped that they were just "a couple of unknown actors, they've done a few things, but it's really all about me right now."

© Shutterstock Meredith stars in "You're Cordially Invited" with Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell and more

Meredith made sure to emphasize that they were "the greatest family" with the Legally Blonde star adding that they're all "lovely people, super duper talented and really famous, but down to earth and love to have family time."

As she realized how much she was talking about her co-star's family, she joked: "I don't know why I'm talking about it like I'm in the family," to the amusement of the hosts, to which the mom-of-two concurred: "They're literally the best! And we all live near each other, and it's warm."

Reese even mentions later in the interview that when she found out she and Meredith get to play sisters in You're Cordially Invited, the first person she texted was Meredith's sister-in-law Kate.

© Getty Images "They're lovely people, super duper talented and really famous, but down to earth and love to have family time."

Reese and Kate have been friends for over 30 years, first meeting at the premiere of The Man in the Moon back in 1991. She also spoke at Goldie and Kurt's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony back in 2021.

The film's release comes amid a difficult period for the entire family, however, who were forced to evacuate their Los Angeles homes during the early stages of the devastating Palisades Fire.

© Getty Images Since 2019, Meredith has been married to fellow actor Wyatt Russell

She clarified that she and her family members were safe, and their home remained standing as well. Kate also later took to social media to share that members of her own family were safe as well, as were her siblings and parents.

Meredith spoke of the beautiful seaside community they lived in as she reflected on the loss caused by the fires, remarking further on the closeness of her in-laws and their long history with the locale.

© Instagram Meredith shared updates from the family's evacuation of their California home

"My husband grew up here and went to preschool on the corner. His parents live down the road. His sister lives down the road and so does his brother. It's just unfathomable. Our little pocket of bliss," she penned on social media at the time.