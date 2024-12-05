Lily Sheen always looks gorgeous and it's undeniable that the 25-year-old is a dead ringer for both of her famous parents, Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen – but in her most recent photo, she's her actor dad's double.

The star, who has followed in her mother and father's footsteps by pursuing an acting career, took to her Instagram for the first time in over a year to post an update, much to fans' delight, and her resemblance to Michael was uncanny.

Lily had paid a visit to the art amusement park, Luna Luna, in New York City, and one photo saw her standing in front of a neon-painted wall in a long white gown.

Lily Sheen recently returned to social media

Her hair, which is usually a light blonde color, was looking much darker, which made her likeness to her dad even stronger.

"I got totally moon-pilled @lunaluna," she wrote in the caption and some fans were quick to comment on her return to the social media platform.

"Omg she's back," wrote one fan, as another agreed: "It's nice to see you post again."

A third follower said: "Omg. Where have you been?" as a fourth commented: "RETURN OF THE QUEEN!!!"

It's not known why Lily took such an elongated break from social media, but her 148,000-strong following is evidently pleased to see her back.

All about Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen's daughter

The former couple welcomed their only child together, Lily Mo, in 1999 and split four years later, but it seems the family have remained close ever since.

Lily seems to have spent a lot of her time in the Big Apple ever since enrolling at NYU in 2017. When she got into the prestigious institution, Kate was quick to share her pride over her daughter's achievement. She shared a gorgeous photo of her ex-husband picking up Lily in one snap, and Kate in another, showing how the whole family were elated with the news.

Lily Mo Sheen attends the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA Theater Complex

"The appropriate fatherly response when you find out your girl got into college: burst into tears, drop everything, rush over and pick up everyone even remotely involved," Kate wrote in the caption, adding: "We are so unbelievably proud of you. Fly fly fly."

Kate then opened up about how it felt to be an "empty nester". Posting on Instagram, she said previously: "I think kids think when they grow up and leave home you have nothing to do all day. When in fact one can have a rich and full life huffing one's way through their sock drawer and wearing all their pants at once."

Kate Beckinsale attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old has also shared what she really think abouts her daughter pursuing a career in acting.

In 2022, PEOPLE Magazine reported that Kate had said she would have "preferred" if Lily had wanted to become a doctor, to which Lily responded: "I don't think that was on the cards. You wouldn't want me to be doing any surgeries. And I think she knows that!"

She added: "My parents are great about pushing me out and letting me fly and become the person that I want to be and to become the actor that I want to be."