Travis Kelce shares glimpse into how Taylor Swift supported him through sad Super Bowl loss

Travis Kelce can always count on Taylor Swift to support him through hard times.

Most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs star mourned the chance at another Super Bowl win — this time around, it would have been a historic three-peat for the team — as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chiefs in a stunning blow.

The tight end has laid low since then, but during a recent conversation with his brother, a former Eagles player himself, he shared the sweet way the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer has gotten him through the loss.

WATCH: Travis Kelce arrives at the Super Bowl

During the latest episode on New Heights, the brothers' massively successful podcast, Jason asked his younger brother if he ever listens to "sad music" when he's down.

"Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first. Right. I listen to music that is very telling of my mood," Travis shared.

Jason then shared that his personal preference is to listen to "sad country songs," while Travis can instead count on his own girlfriend's music, a discography of almost 300 songs.

© Getty Images Travis congratulating Eagles QB Jalen Hurts after the Super Bowl

"I just listen to Taylor's music," he confessed, and emphasized: "She has something for everything."

"That's fair. That's a good point. No matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music," Jason then relented.

© GC Images He and Taylor have been together since late summer 2023

Since the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss, there has been chatter as to whether Travis might decide to retire, however he has previously maintained his hopes of playing football for as long as he can.

© Getty Images The tight end walking into the Super Bowl

Technically, just last year the Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity host renewed his contract for two years, for a whopping $34.25 million — a $17.125 million yearly average — which made him the highest-paid tight end in all of the NFL.

© Getty Images The couple celebrating the Chiefs' 2024 championship win

And just a few days before the Super Bowl, asked during a presser what he thinks he'll be doing in three years, it didn't sound like retirement was in his plans.

"Hopefully still playing football. I love doing this, I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still have a lot of good football left in me. We'll see what happens," he said.