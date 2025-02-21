Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce take biggest step in relationship to date as they expand their family

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expanding their family with a few new furry editions. The self-proclaimed cat mom and her NFL boyfriend are raising a puppy as well as the singer's three kittens.

While appearing on the Fitz & Whit podcast, Travis's older brother, Jason Kelce, revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs player has welcomed an adorable edition into his growing family with Taylor.

Recommended video You may also like Taylor Swift stunned in Vivienne Westwood Couture The singer graced the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards

Jason shared the news as he explained how his brother had bought new Italian luxury furniture for his home. "He had these couches, and they were like green velvet. Like over-the-top couches. And I go, and I'm like dude—I'm not gonna say the dollar amount—but I’m like dude, what are these couches?," he said.

© Getty Images The couple share pets together

"I came back maybe six months after that, I come back and one of the couches is like pushed up against the wall. I'm like, 'Why did you move the couch?'."

The former Philadelphia Eagles player then recalled how Travis revealed to him the back of his destroyed sofa. "He goes and he pulls the couch back. He had just got a puppy. The puppy had chewed a hole in the back of it!," Jason added, laughing.

Despite her beau being a firm dog lover, Taylor owns three cats, Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin Button. The Cruel Summer singer has been open about her close bond with her fur babies. In an interview with Time Magazine, she said: "The most influential factor in my life is cats. I have cats, I'm obsessed with them. They're just a real joy to live with."

© BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID Taylor and Travis often enjoy date nights

The newest edition to the couple's household comes after former NFL star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicted that he would be hearing wedding bells soon.

"I’m thinking this year they are going to get married or after football. Of course, they are going to be together," Adam told the US Mirror.

"They have got enough money to take each other’s money. But I do see love there. So I do see a baby and everything," he added.

© Getty Images Taylor owns three cats

The former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback has known Travis since his college days at the University of Cincinnati. "I think they are in a real relationship. I know Trav, because he went to UC. His love [is genuine]. When he says he is with somebody, he is with somebody."

Earlier this month, the singer supported her beau at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to watch him play in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Taylor donned an oversized double-breasted white blazer courtesy of Saint Laurent with a pair of denim shorts embellished with glitzy gems. The look was layered over a simple white ribbed tank top and teamed with Paris Texas’ over-the-knee boots in white.