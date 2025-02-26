Travis Kelce looks so different after major appearance change following Super Bowl loss

Travis Kelce has entered the NFL offseason with a new look following the Kansas City Chiefs' defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl.

The Chiefs tight end, 35, has had an image overhaul and said goodbye to the bushy beard he was sporting before the team's 40-22 defeat by the Eagles.

In a teaser trailer for his and his brother, Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Travis is now rocking a much closer shave.

While he still has his beard, it is noticeably neater and shorter than the fuller facial hair he favored over the season.

Travis is no stranger to switching up his appearance with different hairstyles and beards, but his latest transformation appears to have become a tradition.

During the 2024 season, Travis grew out his facial hair, and following the Chiefs Super Bowl victory, he also decided to shave it off.

© X Travis now has a much shorter beard

Discussing his growing beard on an episode of his podcast last February, Travis told his brother that he believed his overgrown facial hair helped him play a better game.

Admitting he hadn't shaved since before Christmas 2023, Travis said: "I feel the power of [the beard]. I've been playing way better since I've been growing it."

© X Travis showed off his new look on his and Jason's New Heights podcast

Sadly, his beard didn't help his game this year but the Chiefs general manager, Brett Veach, 47, did have one reason why Travis may have struggled.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of the NFL podcast, The Insiders, Brett said that while he wasn't "making excuses" for the Chiefs' loss, Travis was "battling a pretty big illness" before the Super Bowl.

© Getty Images Travis had a bushier beard during the Super Bowl

Brett also addressed rumors of Travis' retirement and admitted the plan is to have him back for the 2025 season.

"I think so. We anticipate Travis being back. We're excited to have Travis back," he said.

He added: "I think that Travis is excited to come back, and he finds a way to stay in shape and produce at a level only he can."

© Getty Images Travis has experimented with different styles of facial hair

When asked what version of Travis could be expected next season, Brett explained: "He's accomplished everything that there is in this game.

"He has that unique ability not just to make those around him better, but to find that extra something when you get late into the season...everyone remembers last season and that big postseason he had."

Travis spoke about his future with the NFL on the February 12 episode of New Heights, saying: "I know everybody wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year, and right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road. I'm not making any crazy decisions."

© Getty Images Travis is expected back for the 2025 NFL season

While Travis hasn't made any decisions yet, his brother believes he's already made up his mind about his future.

"I think Travis, I think he probably, in his heart, already knows what he wants to do," Jason said on The Steam Room podcast. "That's the reality of it," he added.

© Getty Images Travis said he has made no decision about his NFL future yet

Travis has been keeping a low profile since the Super Bowl and appears to be following the advice of Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

"At this point, get out of town and relax – that's my motto for these guys," Andy said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. "For right [now], I think that's what he's doing. And he and I will get together."