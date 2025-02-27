Brooklyn Beckham sparks reaction as he shares surprising video about new career

Brooklyn Beckham had fans saying the same thing on Wednesday as he appeared in a new video for Formula E and Jaguar Racing.

Back in January, David and Victoria's eldest son announced a "lifelong dream" and revealed that he'd teamed up with Formula E by joining their new 'Evo Sessions'.

© Getty Images Brooklyn is married to actress Nicola Peltz

The event will see the budding entrepreneur team up with one of the 11 Formula E teams, including Jaguar, Nissan, McLaren, Porsche, and Maserati, to see if they have what it takes to be an elite Formula E racing driver.

Other familiar names who have signed up for the exciting project include Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount and Argentine footballer Sergio Agüero.

© Getty Images David and Victoria welcomed Brooklyn in 1999

In his most recent post, the 25-year-old sat down for a tongue-in-cheek interview in which he discussed how racing had "taken over his life". Poking fun at himself, Brooklyn said: "Sitting down has definitely taken on a whole new meaning," before he appeared in a clip in which he could be seen sinking into his sofa as if it were a car.

He went on to say: "It's even affecting my cooking," as he tossed a bowl of mixed spices that later transformed into a racing steering wheel.

The post's caption read: "I'm a racing driver. @JaguarRacing & @Fiaformulae EVO Sessions have taken over my life. Next stop: Miami. Let's see if practice makes perfect on track!"

Fans were quick to point out Brooklyn's sense of humour, comparing it to that of his famous mother, Victoria.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Harper Beckham's sweetest photos with her 3 brothers

In the comments section, one follower wrote: "You've got your mum's humour, love it! Funny how some people don't get the joke," while a second noted: "I love that you've got your mum's sense of humour," and a third added: "You inherited your mom's sense of humour & I'm here for it!"

© Getty Images Victoria and Brooklyn share the same sense of humour

Despite being notorious for her 'no smiling' rule, former Spice Girl Victoria is renowned for her dry sense of humour. The mother-of-four has showcased her quick wit on several occasions through the years, including in 2001 when she sat down for an interview with Michael Parkinson.

© Getty Images David and Victoria tied the knot in 1999

During the chat, the fashion mogul hilariously revealed David's nickname 'Golden Balls' and later cracked a self-deprecating joke, saying: "I think they just think that I'm a miserable cow in high heels and I just go down Bond Street all the time — not that there's anything wrong in that."

Most recently, her humour was put front and centre in the Netflix BECKHAM documentary. When Victoria and David were discussing their early lives, Victoria explained how she had a working-class upbringing. Interjecting, David quizzed: "What car did your dad drive you to school in?" leading the designer to protest before eventually admitting: "OK in the 80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce."