Brooklyn Beckham makes huge career move that will shock you - 'a lifelong dream'

Budding entrepreneur Brooklyn Beckham has made an exciting career move and is fulfilling a "lifelong dream," it has been announced.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 25, is teaming up with Formula E by signing on to join their new 'Evo Sessions'. The content, which will be available in March, will see Brooklyn and ten other famous names team up with one of the 11 Formula E teams, including Jaguar, Nissan, McLaren, Porsche, and Maserati, to see if they have what it takes to be an elite Formula E racing driver.

© Getty Images Brooklyn has always been a fan of racing and attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024

During the process, Brooklyn will receive an intense training programme that will be documented on social media for fans to follow his journey in March. The content will also be part of a special feature documentary coming later in 2025.

Other familiar names who have signed up for the exciting project include Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount and Argentine footballer Sergio Agüero.

© Getty Brooklyn launched his hot sauce Cloud 23 last year

Talking about the opportunity, Brooklyn said: "I’ve loved motorsport all my life, so when the opportunity came to be a part of Evo Sessions with Formula E, I jumped at the chance.

"I love it as a sport, but it’s an incredible opportunity to actually get behind the wheel and experience what it takes to compete at the top level of motorsport.

"The performance of the cars is insane, so I’m pleased I’ll be learning from the best in how to get the most out of them."

Brooklyn shares his passion for racing with his dad, David, who took Brooklyn to the track when he was little. Brooklyn also drove the safety car for Formula E at their Mexico race in 2020.

As a gift to Brooklyn at his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022, David bought his son a $500,000 electric Jaguar. However, the footballer told British GQ he regretted giving his son the motor because he loved it so much.

He said: "I've just had an amazing car built for my son, but having driven it myself for 20 minutes, I didn't want to give it to him in the end. It's a whole new world.

© Instagram David bought Brooklyn an electric car for his wedding in 2022

"Like most people, I love the sound of cars, their smell, I love the leather in old cars, but what we do at Lunaz is completely strip it, electrify it, then return it to exactly how it was.

"We're not trying to do anything different or modern other than electrify it. It's as beautiful as it was 40 or 50 years ago. And we're doing it for the right reasons. There's a bigger case for doing it. The bigger picture is the garbage trucks and delivery vans and the stuff that needs to be done."