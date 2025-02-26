Romeo Beckham is David Beckham's mini-me in hilarious photo

Romeo Beckham took the time to humble his father, David Beckham, in a hilarious gym snap that showcased the close bond between the two.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to lovingly tease David following his Men's Health UK photoshoot that saw the football star shirtless in the gym with just a pair of sweatpants and white sneakers on. In the photo, he had his arms lifted to showcase his toned figure.

His second eldest recreated the photo, complete with a shirtless figure and a splayed pose. A friend held up the original photo of David next to him to draw a comparison. "Nice dad @ davidbeckham," Romeo wrote alongside the snap.

David seemed to love the joke and reshared his son's picture on his Instagram story. The pair looked so alike, with Romeo's patchwork of tattoos making their resemblance even stronger.

This hilarious gesture comes as the father of four revealed how "painful" it was to see his kids move out and grow up.

"We're not quite there yet but it's actually painful. We've gone from having four in the house to one," he shared with Men's Health UK. "What I would give to have that back and be able to walk in, moaning to them about it [wet towels on bedroom floors]!"

© Instagram Romeo teased his father in the hilarious photo

The London native shares four kids with his fashion designer wife, Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

Despite Harper being the only child still living at home, David shared that he always looks for the opportunity to have quality time with them.

"My boys are pretty good. They'll always ask me to the pub when they go with their mates," he told the publication.

He also loves to take them skiing and snowboarding for one sweet reason. "Me and my boys, we are the first up and we're the last off the slope," he shared.

"It's the best part, having those chats on the lifts or in the gondolas. You get into them. The kids can't go on their phones, they're just sat there and we're all chatting – it's amazing."

While Romeo has moved out of home and is pursuing a career in modeling, he shares a tight bond with his family, and in particular, with his sister.

© Instagram Romeo and Harper share a close bond

The blonde beauty penned a sweet letter to her brother in 2022 that showcased just how much they loved each other.

It read: "Dear Romeo, I hope you have so much fun in Holland, I will miss you and your football."

"Well done, I am so happy and thankful that you're my older brother, I am the luckiest person EVER. I love you with all my heart. Love = favourite child AKA = Harper," she added.

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Romeo played football professionally until switching to modeling

Romeo is also close to his older brother Brooklyn, who lives in the US with his wife, Nicola Peltz. The 25-year-old has each of his siblings' names tattooed on his fingers, as well as their birth years on his elbow.

Romeo left his budding football career to pursue modeling in 2024 after playing for Brentford FC.

He hit the runway for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week and has worked with Burberry and Yves Saint Laurent in the past.