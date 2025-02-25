Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola have Posh and Becks twinning moment during rare London visit

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz appeared to take a leaf out of David and Victoria's book on Monday during London Fashion Week.

The pair, who travelled to the British capital to attend the Burberry Winter 2025 show, had a twinning moment, opting to wear almost identical baggy trousers crafted from the brand's iconic check material.

© Getty Images The pair donned matching trousers

Brooklyn, 25, completed his ensemble with a matching zip-up jacket and a black sports cap, while Transformers actress Nicola, paired her trousers with an edgy leather jacket, skyscraper platform heels and a quilted leather bag.

© Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola paid a visit to the British capital

She wore her raven locks in a half-up, half-down style and highlighted her features with rosy blush and a sweep of matte pink lipstick.

The pair's twinning moment echoed some of David and Victoria's memorable matchy-matchy looks, including their head-to-toe leather outfits which they wore to the Versace Club gala party back in 1999.

Musing on their outfits, VB previously said: "I still... I mean, it haunts me. It does haunt me. It was hot, we were wearing Gucci, it was a Versace dinner... We really considered those outfits. We really thought about it. There was a naivety to it that was just so sweet."

© Justin Goff, Getty Images David and Victoria Beckham wearing their infamous black leather outfits in 1999

Also attending the Burberry show were former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner, who stunned in a chic trench coat, Anais Gallagher who rocked up wearing a khaki trench and a cherry-red clutch and Kate Moss's daughter Lila who floated down the runway in a 70s-inspired two-piece peppered with blazing flowers.

© Getty Images Lila Moss walked for Burberry on Monday during London Fashion Week

Loved-up couple Brooklyn and Nicola shared a glimpse inside their trip to London on their Instagram account, with Brooklyn uploading a string of snapshots showing the pair navigating the tube and exploring the Big Smoke.

Alongside her photos, Nicola wrote: "London nights" followed by two red bow emojis.

Fans and friends shared their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "London looks good on you two," while a second wrote: "Love seeing you happy and living your best life Nicola," and a third chimed in: "Love seeing you happy and living your best life, Nicola."

Nicola and Brooklyn's love story

The pair started dating in October 2019 and got engaged in June 2020. They went on to exchange vows in 2022 at Nicola's family estate in Palm Beach.

Since tying the knot, the duo have been vocal about their desire to start a family one day. During a recent interview with Grazia, Cloud23 creator Brooklyn said: "I've always wanted to be a young dad. I love that my dad's young. He was like my mate."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2022

Meanwhile, during a chat with PEOPLE in 2022, the entrepreneur said: "I could have had kids yesterday."

"Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."