Christina Haack makes surprising 'pre-nup' reveal — what this means for $25 million fortune

Christina Haack (formerly Hall) has some regrets about her marriage to Josh Hall.

The HGTV star and her estranged soon-to-be ex-husband were married for almost three years — they started dating in March 2021 and wed that October, though they met several years before at a real-estate conference — and filed for divorce in July of last year.

Since then, she has not shied away from calling him out over his behavior before and after their split, and her latest call out made it onto her new show, The Flip Off.

During the latest episode of the show, in which she stars alongside her first husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, and was initially supposed to star Josh as well, Christina is visited by her friend Cassie Schienle at her Newport Beach, California home.

Cassie asks Christina what's going on with the divorce, to which Christina replies: "It's crazy. He wants to retire off me."

She then confessed: "Honestly, if I would've really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would've gotten a prenup or I would've never married him."

During another recent episode of The Flip Off, Christina also mentioned that a pending court appointment with Josh "got postponed because he made a horrible offer," and revealed: "He asked for $3.5 million from me."

Christina, who has been part of the HGTV family since 2011, has a reported net worth of approximately $25 million.

Since Josh ultimately departed The Flip Off, Christina hasn't shied away from admitting what a relief it has been to carry on without him.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the unraveling of her relationship with Josh and having to work with him towards the end of it, she first shared: "When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," adding: "I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that."

Plus, on what it was really like to work with him at the beginning of The Flip Off, she admitted: "It was not fun, to be honest, I did not enjoy filming with him so having split up made this to be honest so much easier and so much better in every, every way."

The show eventually continued filming without Josh, and Christina, looking back, further said: "The show would have been hard to film, [there was] jealousy over Tarek," before revealing that Josh "doesn't like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, some could call it flirty, [but] it's more for me it's like, a sibling type thing."