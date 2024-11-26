Christina Hall hires A-list divorce lawyer for Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, more amid legal battle with ex Josh

Christina Haack (formerly Hall) is doing everything she can to finalize her divorce from Josh Hall promptly.

The HGTV star and her now-estranged soon-to-be former husband initially separated in July, almost three years after initially tying the knot in October 2021, though news of their nuptials weren't confirmed until April of the following year.

Now, as she takes various steps to move on, including changing her last name, selling her Tennessee vacation home, and continuing to film The Flip Off without him, she's just made another one: hiring an A-List divorce lawyer.

Though Dearmey Law APC was initially representing Christina through her divorce proceedings, Us Weekly reports that last week, she filed a change of attorney with the Superior Court of California in Orange County after hiring famed divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

The powerhouse lawyer has represented several high-profile celebrities through their own divorces, including Angelina Jolie, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Hilary Duff, Kelly Clarkson, Maria Shriver, Kevin Costner and Ryan Reynolds, among others.

Since filing for divorce, Christina — who is currently promoting her new show with her first husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, which no longer features Josh — hasn't shied away from calling out her ex.

Recently speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the unraveling of her relationship with Josh and having to work with him towards the end of it, she first shared: "When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything."

She added: "I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that."

Plus, on what it was really like to work with him at the beginning of The Flip Off, she admitted: "It was not fun, to be honest, I did not enjoy filming with him so having split up made this to be honest so much easier and so much better in every, every way."

The show has since continued filming without Josh, and Christina, looking back, further said: "The show would have been hard to film, [there was] jealousy over Tarek," before revealing that Josh "doesn't like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, some could call it flirty, [but] it's more for me it's like, a sibling type thing."

Both Tarek and Heather are on the same page, with the latter even confessing: "I don't want to be mean but it's kind of nice to see him go." Tarek then shared: "I mean at the beginning she was going through it," though added that his ex-wife and co-star "recovers really quick." He further noted: "You can just tell, her energy is back, she's happy, she's excited about life, she's doing good."

"Well first of all it's true," Christina herself said about her ex's comment, adding: "I'd been telling him that things were bad for at least a year, probably 18 months, so it wasn't news to him."