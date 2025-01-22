Christina Haack shares life update after romantic Paris trip with new boyfriend: 'Fourth times a charm'

Christina Haack is trying to put her third failed marriage behind her after finding love again with her new boyfriend Christopher Larocca.

The HGTV star, 41, has returned from a romantic trip to Paris with the 52-year-old CEO from Newport Coast, California, and appears to be trying to remove any trace of her estranged husband, Josh Hall.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Christina Haack reunites with first ex-husband for new show

Christina shared a life update on Tuesday and revealed that she is having a tattoo related to her ex removed from her wrist.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Christina shared a clip of a tattooist using a laser removal machine to get rid of an infinity symbol.

Christina added another dig at Josh by laying Sabrina Carpenter's song "Feathers" – about cutting contact with a toxic ex – over the clip.

"4th times a charm (when it comes to tattoo removal) Burns so good Thank you @jonathanzelkenmd for always taking great care of me," she captioned the clip.

© Instagram Christina is removing an infinity symbol from her wrist

This is the second tattoo relating to her marriage to Josh that Christina is in the process of removing.

Last month, she revealed that she was almost done lasering off a tattoo on her left ring finger, which she got a month after she and Josh tied the knot in October 2021.

Christina has reportedly been dating Christopher for quite some time. According to the DailyMail, they "have attended events together the past three months" and were pictured at a holiday party in Laguna Beach on December 14.

© Getty Images Christina is removing her tattoos dedicated to Josh

Last week, she subtly made their relationship Instagram official when she reposted a photo Christopher had shared to his Stories during their trip to Paris.

The photo featured the two drinks they were enjoying, as they sat at the bar of the Bvlgari Hotel, in the famously luxe 8th arrondissement.

© Instagram Christina reshared a photo from her new boyfriend Christopher

Though she hasn't shared a photo of the two just yet, she also posted snaps of her enjoying lunch at the cafe in the new Dior flagship store, some of her shopping, and a sweet video of her enjoying champagne on a balcony with a view of the Eiffel Tower.

Christina isn't the only one who has moved on from her marriage. Josh is now dating Nashville-based model Stephanie Gabrys.

© Instagram Josh is now dating model Stephanie

The couple went Instagram official on January 13, with Josh sharing a photo of the couple sitting in front of an outdoor fireplace with Stephanie on his knee.

Christina and Josh filed separate documents to dissolve their marriage in Orange County, CA, in July 2024. While Josh cited Tuesday, July 8 as the date of their separation, Christina stated the date as July 7, according to court documents.

Both listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

© Instagram Josh and Christina split in July 2024

Christina has asked the court to restore her last name to Haack and requested that neither party receive spousal support. She has also asked for Josh to pay her legal fees.

Josh, meanwhile, has asked for alimony from Christina and wants the court to eliminate her ability for spousal support from him. He is also seeking her to pay his attorney fees.