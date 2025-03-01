Jennifer Garner shares sneak peek at luxurious gym in $7.9m home

When it comes to home workouts, Jennifer Garner gives it her all. This is perhaps unsurprising given her gym is decked out with the latest equipment and lies in her sprawling $7.9 million Los Angeles home.

The 52-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a video of her intense workout session. In the clip, Jennifer can be seen completing a series of box jumps – and she showed no signs of slowing down.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner Shows Off Impressive Home Gym The actress was filmed completing several box jumpers

Aside from the two large boxes, the luxurious gym also featured a rack of dumbbell weights, a basketball hoop, and an adjacent bathroom. The stunning room was completed with light wood tiles and ivory walls accented with wooden beams and window panels.

© Getty Images The actress trains with Beth Nicely

For her intense session, Jennifer donned a green t-shirt adorned with a white print on the front and a pair of gray leggings. The casual look was teamed with a pair of white running sneakers while the star effortlessly scraped back her luscious brunette locks into a ponytail.

Jennifer wore a sports watch on her wrist and opted for a bare face as she concentrated on perfecting her box jumps. If you're curious about the music that motivates the actress, "I'm Good (Blue)" by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta is heard blasting in the background.

The star tagged her personal trainer, Beth Nicely, along with her fitness brand The Limit, in the video.

Back in September last year, Jennifer completed the construction of her farmhouse-style property in Brentwood. The actress built and designed the stunning abode from the ground up.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Jennifer discussed how she "wanted [the home] to feel old and cool and historic, but I also wanted to make it work for a big family with a lot of things going on."

Jennifer added: "I looked and looked for a house to move into, but I needed privacy, and any house that had privacy was more grand than I felt comfortable in. I was frustrated, but finally said, 'Okay, I think I'm going to have to build,' and found this lot."

© Architectural Digest Jennifer's 'slumber party room' has built-in bunk beds

The mother-of-three enlisted husband-and-wife architectural duo Steve and Brooke Giannetti to help create her dream living space. The couple took inspiration from Jennifer's childhood growing up in West Virginia and therefore incorporated earthy, wood tones within the design.

"I had this idea of creating something that felt like a farmhouse and a barn," said Steve.

© Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner built her dream home from the ground up

"We wanted natural wood, coziness — a kind of warm embrace of a house for her because she's such a lovely person."

Jennifer purchased the land back in 2019 for a reported $7.4 million following her divorce from Ben Affleck.