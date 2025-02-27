Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's son Samuel turns 13: his best twinning moments with famous parents in photos

It's a celebratory occasion for exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, whose youngest is now finally entering his teenage years.
The couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, welcomed daughter Violet, 19, middle child Fin, 16, and youngest Samuel while together, and now the latter is officially 13, a full-blown teenager.
While Samuel hasn't had as many opportunities to engage with public life due to his young age, he has made a name for himself as the most animated of his siblings, particularly when it comes to his many courtside showings with his parents.
Take a look at some of the many times Samuel was his famous parents' twin, both on the court and off…