Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's son Samuel turns 13: his best twinning moments with famous parents in photos
The exes also share oldest daughter Violet and middle child Fin

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It's a celebratory occasion for exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, whose youngest is now finally entering his teenage years.

The couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, welcomed daughter Violet, 19, middle child Fin, 16, and youngest Samuel while together, and now the latter is officially 13, a full-blown teenager.

While Samuel hasn't had as many opportunities to engage with public life due to his young age, he has made a name for himself as the most animated of his siblings, particularly when it comes to his many courtside showings with his parents.

Take a look at some of the many times Samuel was his famous parents' twin, both on the court and off…

Ben Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck speak at the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah© Getty Images

Mr. Personality

Famous for his outgoing Bostonian personality, it looks like Samuel is showcasing some of his dad's same fire at the 2023 NBA All Star game

Ben Affleck (R) and Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on February 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

That was close!

Samuel and Ben aren't shy when it comes to loud reactions, such as their Lakers game outing weeks before his birthday

Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on March 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. © Getty Images

Mama's boy

It isn't just his dad's mannerisms he's picked up when it comes to being courtside, however, Samuel and his mom Jennifer share a lot of the same reactions as well

Ben Affleck (R) and Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on November 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Dynamic duo

Down to the matching stoic stance, it's easy to see how close the father-son duo really are

Jennifer Garner, Samuel Affleck, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck© Getty Images

Emotional support

Samuel showed from quite a young age that he also had his mom's sense of compassion, like this adorable moment pictured here hugging his older sibling Fin just like Jennifer does

