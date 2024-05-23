Everything you need to know about Ben Affleck's $100K-per-month rental amid divorce reports

Ben Affleck has always emphasized the importance of staying close to his children, and recent developments showcase his dedication once again.

Amid rumors of a separation from his wife, Jennifer Lopez, the 51-year-old actor has rented a lavish mansion in Los Angeles' upscale Brentwood neighborhood, conveniently located just two blocks away from his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Here's what we know...

© MEGA Closer to his ex Jennifer Garner Aerial photographs taken on Tuesday reveal the 10,000-square-foot mansion that Ben has been residing in for the past few weeks. The property, costing a staggering $100,000 per month to rent, ensures that he remains within close proximity to his three children — Violet, 18; Fin, 15; and Samuel, 12 — whom he shares with Jennifer Garner.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin J-Lo and Ben's mega-mansion Despite the mansion's impressive size, it marks a significant downgrade from the 38,000-square-foot estate Ben and J.Lo purchased last year for a jaw-dropping $60.85 million. That grand home had previously been rented for $300,000 per month, highlighting the scale of the downgrade. Pictured is Ben and J-Lo's mega-mansion.



© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Short drive away from Jennifer Garner's home The current residence is a stately gray-and-white mansion featuring a gated driveway and a tall shrub wall for privacy. Situated on a hill, the rental property offers a scenic overlook with additional houses located below it on the opposite side of the lot. The proximity to Jennifer Garner's home, just two blocks away, allows for an effortless transition between the two households, whether by a short drive or a leisurely walk.

© Getty Divorce Rumors Speculation about trouble in Ben and Jennifer Lopez's marriage arose after the couple went nearly two months without being photographed together. Reports suggest that their time apart was due to Jennifer's busy schedule and Ben's commitment to filming a sequel to The Accountant. Despite the rumors, the couple was seen together last week at a school performance featuring their child Fin. While they smiled for the cameras upon arrival, there were moments where they appeared noticeably distant.

© Getty Jennifer Garner visits Ben Adding to the intrigue, over the weekend, Jennifer Garner visited Ben at his rental home, fueling further speculation about the state of his marriage to J.Lo. Reports have surfaced that Jennifer Lopez has been confiding in Garner recently, seeking advice as she navigates this challenging period in her marriage.