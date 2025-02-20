Jennifer Garner looks radiant in strapless dress in photo from Paris as she gets personal with reflective message

Jennifer Garner has had an eventful year but took time to reflect on some of the joyful moments in her life this week, and all for a very special reason!

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a number of photos of herself with a good friend, Nicole King Solaka, during various trip away, in honor of her birthday.

In one stunning photo, Jennifer and Nicole were pictured having dinner in Paris at a fancy restaurant. The 13 Going on 30 star looked radiant with a glowy complexion, dressed in a strapless black dress.

She completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings. Her friend looked equally stylish dressed in an all-black ensemble. Other photos were taken from trips to New York City, San Diego and Montana.

In the caption, the mother-of-three reflected on their friendship, writing: "My girl has a birthday today! I love you, @nksolaka! I love (and am so proud of) you as a mom and your amazing girls. I love (and am so grateful for) the work we create together, and the fun we have in the process. I love (and am proud of) @lindenentertainment and even love @sevesolaka enough to invite him into our Golden Girls set up a few years from now. Happy birthday, my sweetest, most giving, most badass friend."

© Instagram Jennifer Garner looked stunning in a strapless dress in a photo from Paris

Jennifer has had a lot on her plate recently, and in January she lost a friend due to the LA fires. The actress opened up about the devastating loss to MSNBC, saying: "I did lose a friend, and for our church it's really tender. So I don't feel like I should talk about her yet. But yeah, I did lose a friend who did not get out in time."

Since then, she's been putting all her energy into helping those who have been impacted by the fires in her community. The year 2024 was equally tough for the star, who sadly lost her beloved dad, William Garner, in March.

© Instagram Jennifer also shared a selfie with her friend from Chicago

She mourned his loss in an emotional tribute on Instagram, which was accompanied by several family photos from over the years.

She wrote: "My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.) While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners. Today is for gratitude.

© Getty Images Jennifer has had a difficult few months

"We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith.

"We extend our gratitude to the medical communities of Charleston Area Medical Center and City of Hope. Your care extended Dad’s life and gave him time to be in his favorite spots— surrounded by daughters and grandchildren, cheering for his beloved Aggies, captaining a boat, and— most of all—next to his wife of 59 years, our Mom.

Jennifer has been volunteering to help victims of the LA fires

"There is so much to say about my dad— my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us— but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."

© Instagram Jennifer lost her beloved father in 2024

Along with losing her dad, Jennifer was also there for ex Ben Affleck during his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, as well as their three children, Violet, 18, Finn, 16, and 12-year-old Samuel. She also experienced a big change at home in late August when Violet flew the nest to attend Yale.