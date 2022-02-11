When is Whoopi Goldberg coming back to The View? The View presenter is currently taking a break

Whoopi Goldberg, 66, is currently taking time off of her presenting commitments on The View to "reflect and learn" after her controversial comments about the Holocaust, but many will be wondering when exactly she will be returning to the show.

The star commenced her two two-week suspension on 1 Feb so it is believed she could return to the show next Monday or Tuesday although the network have not officially confirmed a return date.

Her temporary removal from the panel was confirmed by ABC News president Kim Godwin last week.

In a statement released on behalf of the network, she said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.

"While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

The presenter then issued several public apologies over her comments, where she claimed that the Holocaust, which saw over six million Jews across German-occupied Europe systematically murdered, was "not about race".

In a statement posted on Twitter the same day, she said: "On today's show I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man'. I should have said it is about both."

She apologized again last Tuesday on the show, which she opened by saying: "Yesterday on the show I misspoke. [The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race."

She continued: "Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people."

Twitter is still divided about her punishment with some saying that her suspension wasn't strict enough with others showing their solidarity.

