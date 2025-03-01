Tess Daly, 55, is a beach bombshell in swimsuit and daisy dukes for 'girls' trip' with daughter Phoebe

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly was supremely stunning in the outfit she picked out for a girls' trip with her daughter Phoebe.

Taking to Instagram, the 55-year-old shared some snaps from her holiday at Rixos The Palm Resort in Dubai, showing off a collection of glorious sunshine-ready outfits.

© Instagram Tess stunned in a swimsuit and daisy dukes

In the caption, she penned: "Looking back at last week and feeling very grateful for a magical few days away with my girls".

In daisy dukes and a teal swimsuit, with a matching kaftan that appears to be from her own brand Naia Beach, Tess looked incredible relaxing with a pineapple juice by the pool.

© Instagram Tess travelled to Dubai to do a photoshoot for her brand Naia Beach

Other pictures in the post showcased other amazing looks, including a multicoloured zigzag-patterned dress and an incredible white dress with gold-leaf patterning. Throughout the trip, she rocked a pair of translucent rose-framed pilot sunglasses.

However, Tess' trip to Dubai was not just a holiday: she also carried out a photoshoot for the newest Naia Beach collection.

Sharing a reel to Instagram on Wednesday, she wrote: "Loved the opportunity to bring out brand @naia_beach bak out to Dubai to showcase and shoot our newest collection (and to have my girls here with me was an extra blessing".

The TV star continued: "So proud of this collection, we worked so hard on the designs to make sure our Naia women feel as fabulous & effortlessly confident as always and @azurbeachdubai @rixospremiumdubai is the most gorgeous backdrop to our collection".

Half business trip, half holiday – either way, the outfits are to die for.

Tess' fashionable daughter Phoebe

Not only did Tess' daughter Phoebe inherit her height and looks, but also her incredible fashion sense.

While the former model did not show any photos of her from the holiday, the two shared a photo posing in the mirror together in festive outfits back in December.

"Pre party throwback with mama @tessdaly," Phoebe captioned the post.

© Instagram Tess Daly with her daughter, Phoebe

For the festive season, Tess wore a backless gold sequin top, while 20-year-old Phoebe swapped the sparkles for a simple yet chic black halterneck dress with a keyhole cutout on the bodice.

The fabulous mother-daughter duo highlighted their resemblance further by both sporting off-centre partings and bouncy blowdries.