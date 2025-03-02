Riley Keough looks radiant in fringe mini-dress for star-studded night out

The stars have hit the town this Oscar weekend, and that includes Riley Keough.

On Saturday, March 1, one day before the Academy Awards, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress attended the Chanel and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner at the Polo Lounge in The Beverly Hills Hotel.

The star-studded event was also attended by the likes of Dakota and Elle Fanning, Lauren Sánchez, Lily-Rose Depp, Felicity Jones, Scout Willis, Gayle King, Mick Jagger, Olivia Munn, Sebastian Stan, Ralph Fiennes, and Lupita Nyong'o, among others.

For the glitzy night out, Riley, a longtime ambassador of Chanel, of course wore a stunning coat-like dress from the brand.

She looked chic as ever in a white, buttoned tweed mini-dress lined with rows of delicate white fringe, which she paired with a silver chainmail flap bag and chunky, platinum-hued heels with Chanel's signature black tip.

After Riley's stylist Jamie Mizrahi shared photos of the look on Instagram, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Omg this is beyond."

Others followed suit with: "She's a BEAUTY," and: "Always my favorite," as well as: "100 out of 10," plus another added: "DREAM!!"

Late last year and earlier this year, Riley was on a press tour promoting From Here to the Great Unknown, her late mother Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir which she helped finish.

Speaking on the Sibling Revelry podcast, hosted by siblings Kate and Oliver Hudson, in January Riley addressed whether it still feels "surreal" that her mom isn't here anymore.

"A lot of my life and the last ten years feels very surreal, and I spend a lot of my time going 'What the [expletive] just happened?'" she confessed.

Riley explained: "From about 2016 until now, my life has been very bizarre, so [there's] a lot of trying to process what happened because we had this very normal, seemingly great life, and then everything sort of got turned upside down around 2016 and around when my mom's addiction started."

"So it's definitely — I'm still processing the difference in my whole childhood and early 20s into now, and there's been so much," she continued, adding: "So I do, I wake up in the middle of the night and I'm like, 'What the [expletive],' like this is crazy."