Tom Hanks' famous son shares results of cosmetic procedure: 'No shame'

Tom Hanks' son Chet has unveiled his very smooth complexion after sharing the lengths he goes to fight premature aging.

The 33-year-old has kickstarted his anti-aging battle and proudly showed off the results of his frown-free forehead after getting it "blasted with Botox".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Tom Hanks' niece has a meltdown on TV

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Surreal Life star shared a photo of himself posing with two female estheticians from Beverly Hills Aesthetic Medics.

Chet looked delighted with the results and there wasn't a wrinkle in sight as he offered a smile to the camera while wrapping his arms around the two women.

Captioning the photo, he proudly wrote: "Just got my forehead blasted with Botox. Thanks @bham90210medspa. Come to Beverly Hills they'll get you right."

He added the hashtag: "#NoShameInMyGame."

© Instagram Chet isn't hiding his use of Botox to help him remain wrinkle-free

Chet – born Chester – is one of four children raised by Oscar-winner Tom, who also has a 28-year-old son, Truman with his wife Rita Wilson.

The Forrest Gump star is a father to fellow actor Colin Hanks, 46, and 42-year-old daughter Elizabeth from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes. Tom and Samantha went their separate ways in 1987 after nine years of marriage.

They remained on friendly terms up until she died in 2002. Samantha passed away aged 49 after being diagnosed with terminal bone cancer at a routine check-up.

© Instagram Chet is one of Tom's three sons

Chet's dedication to his health and appearance today is a far cry from what he used to put into his body after becoming addicted to drugs at the age of 16.

His parents sent him to a wilderness program in Utah to get him sober. "They just hiked us in circles with an 80-pound pack," he recalled in a 2022 interview.

"There's a lot going through your mind. You're under observation… They're psychoanalyzing you and picking you apart."

© Getty Images Chet became addicted to drugs aged 16

He revealed his battle with addiction in 2015 when he announced his sobriety in an Instagram video. "I've been struggling with substance abuse since I was 16 years old," he said at the time.

"Finally at the age of 24, I decided to get some help. With 50 days of sobriety under my belt, I can honestly say I'm the happiest I've ever been."

He added: "I'm thankful for my family and everyone who cares about me, including my fans. I've been blessed with the programs of AA and NA which allow me to rise above this disease.

© Instagram Chet's parents helped him get sober

"I'm learning to accept my faults and be ok with being human… Thank you for all the love and support. God is real!!!"

Last July, Chet – who converted to Christianity as a teenager – posted a lengthy statement in which he spoke of his love for his religion and dedicating his life to "serving God".

© Instagram Chet has a large cross design tattooed on his chest

"I have been in character for as long as I've been in the public eye. I've played many roles and worn many masks. Actor. Rapper. Fitness guy. Lambo guy. None of them are the real me. I am an expert at playing the fool because I learned it as a survival mechanism," he wrote.

"But the more I look around at the world I see that the world doesn't need any more caricatures. False depictions of who we think we need to be. There's only one thing the world needs more of and that's God."