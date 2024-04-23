Orlando Bloom reveals 'change' in relationship with Katy Perry that has been 'really hard'

Eight years on from when they first met, Orlando Bloom is reflecting on the many lessons he's learned – and things he's had to let go of – in his relationship with Katy Perry.

The couple, who share daughter Daisy Dove, three, first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes after party, and though they briefly split the following year, they became engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, and have been together ever since.

On Monday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made an appearance on podcast On Purpose, promoting his new Peacock series Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, and opened up about how his relationship with the American Idol judge has changed him.

After host Jay Shetty asked what Orlando previously feared in relationships and any interpersonal revelations he's had, he said: "I think I'm constantly learning to let go because anything that I tried to hold on to, whether it's good or bad, doesn't serve me… and it doesn't really serve either of us."

"That's really hard to keep letting go and to keep letting her go," he confessed, explaining: "Because I think when you're in a deeply loving, committed relationship, you want to control or own or have or you know, even just letting go of ideas of how things should be [is hard.]"

He added: "Or the idea of what intimacy or intimate moments are to you versus them, or how you know, whatever it may be, because everybody, because you've chosen that person, you're on a journey with that person."

"You know you're going to learn this lesson. And if you've chosen that person, then that's the person you're going to learn that lesson with, you know, I mean that's the opportunity, right."

Orlando also spoke candidly about growing with Katy and adapting to changes both within themselves and in their relationship. "I think it's going to change every day… It's like every day you choose – I choose you because, also, your life is changing," he said, noting that he seizes "the opportunity everyday to grow," and that: "I'll never choose the past, the easy path, you know, like it's just not who I am."

He continued: "In some ways my relationship is the greatest opportunity for my continual growth… and I know we both see it that way. So that's how we grow."

"[Katy will] hold me accountable and I'll do the same," he also noted. "Sometimes you know, you'll be confronted by your own self, and I think – trust right – trusting your path, your journey, your faith that this is what's meant for you and then you know, the universe will take care of the rest."

Both Katy and little Daisy have brief cameos in Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, in which he takes on varying adventures and stunts.

Recently speaking with Stephen Colbert about the show, and his fiancée's support of it, he admitted: "Obviously, she's fully supportive. We fully support one another in all of our ventures. But I don't think she had quite fully grasped what I would be doing until I came home from work and I was clearly under severe stress."

