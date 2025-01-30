Matthew McConaughey's mom Kay makes unpredictable revelation about family life

Matthew McConaughey's mom has quite the whirlwind love story with his father.

The Interstellar actor was born and raised in Texas, by his parents, mom Mary Kathleen McCabe, who just turned 93, and dad James Donald McConaughey, a former football player, who passed away in 1992.

Mary Kathleen, who goes by Kay, and James, who went by Jim, were college sweethearts, but there is so much more to their love story, including three weddings and two divorces!

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Matthew McConaughey reveals bizarre family tradition for Thanksgiving

Speaking with City Lifestyle, Kay looked back on her whirlwind relationship with Jim, which began with her proposing to him.

"Jim McConaughey couldn't make up his mind whether he wanted to get married or not," she explained, adding: "I met him in college and we were pretty tight, but he couldn't seem to make up his mind. I knew he loved me, but if we didn't get married, I could go back to New York and model."

"So, I sent him an invitation to his wedding and I said if you can make it, fine, but if you don't show up at the altar, then it's over and I'm going to New York," she further shared, before revealing that fortunately, "he did show up."

© Getty Matthew with his mother and wife Camila Alves in 2011

"It wasn't that he didn't love me, he simply could not make up his mind. And I don't think he wanted to get married at the time, but I wanted to get married!" she noted.

MORE: Watch Matthew McConaughey's secret sweet tribute to wife Camila Alves on special day

MORE: Camila Alves' teen daughter could be model mom's twin in head-turning new photos

Then addressing her two divorces from Jim and the three weddings, she added: "Not many people can say that. I had three traditional real weddings, once in the Presbyterian church, once in the Catholic church and once in the Methodist church."

© Getty Camila has opened up about her and her MIL's rocky introduction

Kay also opened up about Matthew being a total surprise — she had already welcomed one son with Jim and adopted another — exclaiming: "Oh my, was he ever! Oh my god yes, he was," before revealing: "In fact, he was such a surprise my friend took me up to the hospital to have Matthew and Jim McConaughey said, 'Well, I don't know if that's my son,' and I said, 'Then don't come up and see if he's your son.'"

MORE: Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves shares adorable throwback of their three kids and they look so different!

© Getty Images Matthew and Camila have been married since 2012

She continued: "But he did, he decided to come up and see the baby, and I said, 'What do you think?' and he came around. I mean, who else's baby would it have been?"

MORE: Matthew McConaughey's son, 12, takes after 6ft dad and model mom in new photos

© Getty They share three kids

After Jim passed away in 1992, Kay found love again with another "soulmate," C.J., with whom she was in a relationship for almost 20 years. "He was such a kind, thoughtful person and we were together for 17 years until he died of leukemia."

Kay and C.J. never married though, and she noted: "I never wanted to. I was just so happy to have two men in my life that I really, really loved."