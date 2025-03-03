Inside Rob Kardashian's ultra-secluded life: from past health struggles to parenting daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian doesn't need people keeping up.

Though the Arthur George founder spent much of his young adult years in the spotlight — he was 20 years old when Keeping Up With the Kardashians started — he has since opted to leave the spotlight.

The former reality star, 37, is the youngest of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian's Sr.'s four kids; they also shared Kourtney, 45, Kim, 44, Khloé, 40, plus the famed momager is also a mom to Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27, who she shares with ex Caitlyn Jenner.

Now, Rob himself is also a father, to daughter Dream, eight, who he shares with ex Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna — and parenting her is his sole focus, not being in the spotlight again.

Catch up on what he has said about being out of the spotlight and raising Dream below.

Rob, who has not been photographed publicly in over two years, reportedly lives in an extension of his sister Khloé's house, who he is very close to and who has said considers herself a third parent of sorts to Dream.

He as well as his family have also previously given insight into his struggles with both his weight and his mental health.

Khloé, speaking to People back in 2015, shared: "Rob is such a great guy. He's charming, charismatic, everything," adding: "That's what's so infuriating. I'm like, 'Where is your will to live life? Let's be around people!'" about his reclusive habits.

Around that time, he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and Khloé further shared: "It's sad because he's only wasting his life more and more, but he has to figure it out for himself," and noted that she hoped his diagnosis would "shake him up a little bit and jump-start his health journey."

His mom has also addressed his decision to not be part of the family's reality show, which is now The Kardashians on Hulu. Speaking with Maria Shriver in 2016, she said: "He was depressed, just wasn't feeling good, and didn't know why," and noted: "It's not that he doesn't want to be on the show. It's just he wasn't feeling good."

And though it doesn't sound like he'll be stepping back into the spotlight anytime soon, being a father has given him renewed purpose.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Rob gushed of Dream: "I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend."

Plus during a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé shared: "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs … I'm so proud of him for that. I know that he's just feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him."