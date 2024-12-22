Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream proves she's her famous family's biggest fan with new video with cousin True

Rob Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian share one of the closer bonds in the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, and that extends to their children as well.

Khloé, 40, is not just a doting big sister to her baby brother, 37, but also a doting aunt to his daughter Dream, eight, who is close with her cousins True, six, and Tatum, two.

A new video the star of The Kardashians shared on her Instagram is just as much proof of how much their daughters get along, but also how much they're willing to pay tribute to and also lampoon their famous family.

The cousins appeared in a clip that Khloé made of the two at an Ulta Beauty store with her new fragrance, XO, Khloé, while syncing along to a familiar audio of their aunt Kourtney.

Dream mimes to the audio of Kourtney saying: "I can't eat this, but how exciting is it to smell it?" a viral moment from Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she smells a pink fondant-covered donut instead of eating it.

Dream and True instead adorably take a whiff of Khloé's new fragrance, and the proud mom and aunt posted it on her Instagram with the caption: "I love my girls!!!! XO Khloé."

Rob reacted to the clip with a few laughing emojis, and Kourtney herself chimed in with: "Soooooo exciting." A friend of Khloé's also sweetly commented: "Koko you're the best mommy and aunty they could ask for, you always give and I'm praying you get soooo much back!"

Other fans responded with comments like: "Dream loves her auntie koko downnnn," and: "So cute! I'm going to ulta today and will definitely try it," as well as: "These are some beautiful babies and I love their bond."

Rob is a lot more private when it comes to his parenting, but his close relationship with Khloé is very apparent, and the two will not shy away from gushing over each other when given the opportunity.

During a recent conversation with Bustle, the mom-of-two spoke candidly about her bond with her brother, especially given his "struggles" with wanting to remain out of the public eye and extending that to his family.

"That's just my baby," Khloé says lovingly. "I love all my siblings, but I think with Rob, I identify with him so much. I feel so deeply what he feels — the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn’t fit in or is being judged about his appearance."

"I feel like we were raised in pairs: It was Kourtney and Kim, and then it was me and Rob, and then Kendall and Kylie. And I just feel like we are both each other's protectors. I love him so much. It's just innate."

She also uses that to explain why she wanted True to have a sibling. "Not to be morbid, but when my dad passed away, my mom — regardless of how incredible and amazing she is — she couldn't understand the pain that we felt."

"And so for True, I was like, 'I need her to have someone.' It's just inevitable that both of her parents at some point will go. And I just need her to have that support system."