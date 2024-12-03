Rob Kardashian's friendly interaction with ex Angela White during daughter Dream's starring moment

Rob Kardashian prefers to keep out of the spotlight, but when it comes to supporting his eight-year-old daughter Dream, he's there!

The Kardashians star joined Dream's recent Instagram Live, where she was joined by her mom, Angela White, while at home in LA this week.

What's more, Rob and Angela proved that they are on friendly terms, as at one point, Angela spotted her ex among the users watching the video, and told her daughter: "Your dad's on here!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dream Kardashian's starring moment in the spotlight

Dream was delighted and gave her dad a special shout-out, telling the Arthur George founder: "Hi daddy!" Angela then said: "Hi Rob!" smiling as well.

During the brief video, Dream answered several questions, including "Who is your favorite aunt." Dream paused before replying, as her mom told her "Don't answer that!", resulting in the little girl to tactfully answer: "All of them!"

© Getty Images Rob Kardashian and Angela White had a sweet interaction on Instagram this week

She was also asked who her favorite cousin was, to which she responded: "I don't know!"

The eight-year-old was asked about other family members too, including her brother King, who she revealed was "a little bit sick," and hence not in the video. Her grandmother, Tokyo Toni, meanwhile, was away volunteering with the homeless during Thanksgiving.

Dream with her mom Angela White

Dream is doted on by both of her parents, and in recent times has been splitting her time between the pair equally.

Over the past few years, Angela has transformed her life around, and recently celebrated three years of sobriety, which she marked with a cake at home with her children.

© Instagram Dream splits her time between her mom and dad's homes in Los Angeles

Discussing her current routine and relationship with Dream's dad in a recent interview with ET, she said: "We have structure. I think structure's key."

"I fought my way through it. It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea," she said of having joint custody. "[It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."

© Instagram Dream Kardashian's mom Angela White and her new fiancé Derrick Milano

She added: "I want to be somebody that they're proud of." Angela has a lot to look forward to too, as she recently got engaged to Derrick Milano back in October.

This means there will be an upcoming wedding for the family to look forward to, and Dream will be gaining a stepfather in Derrick. The pair have a close bond, and Derrick recently helped the little girl produce her very own song, 'Besties Do It Better', for a fun project.

© Steven Lawton Rob Kardashian prefers to keep out of the spotlight

The song wasn't released to the public, but the proud mom did share a snippet of it on her Instagram page over the summer. She used it to accompany a montage of photos of Dream following a dance show in June, and wrote alongside it: "Song : Dream - Besties Do It Better."

The star opened up about the song shortly afterwards, telling ET: "It is not a song you can stream, you can't do none of that. It's not a song that is released. I was just really happy for Derrick to be releasing music. He's really talented on his own, and I'm just waiting for more. We need more!"