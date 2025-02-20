How Rob Kardashian's behavior as dad to daughter Dream, 8, differs from famous sisters

It's a known fact that the Kardashian-Jenner clan love their parties, and the secret to their success? Longtime event planner Mindy Weiss, who has planned celebrations for the family dating back decades.

Mindy made an appearance on the latest episode of Khloé Kardashian's new podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, where the two discussed throwing parties for the different family members and how their individual styles differ.

The most notable segment, however, was when they got to the only male sibling in the family, baby brother Rob Kardashian, who maintains more of a private life than his older sisters and younger half sisters do.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream joins Instagram

When Mindy and Khloé got to Rob, they explained that while he doesn't make many appearances at other Kardashian-Jenner soirées, he is the most attentive and kind person around when it comes to his daughter Dream's events. Rob shares the eight-year-old with ex Angela Renée White, aka Blac Chyna.

"Rob…I only see him at Dream's parties. But let me tell you, when he shows up, he goes to every vendor and thanks them," Mindy recalled, sweetly mentioning how he'd thank each person for being there and providing their services.

"What a pleasure," she said of Rob. "And it's always better than what he thought because you're planning it," pointing to Khloé, who has been designated as her brother's de facto party planner.

© Instagram Rob truly becomes the most attentive when it comes to tending to his daughter, per Khloé and Mindy

"He trusts me so much, but he has an opinion, like he'll tell me the theme is soccer or this or that. He'll do that," Khloé maintained. "But then he's like, 'Okay, cool,' because he knows that between me and you, we'll get it done. He's always so grateful."

MORE: Dream Kardashian's Rapunzel-inspired hair is the talking point in new family photo

Mindy described him as always being "grateful and happy," adding that he's "always so…huggable. And I always hug him."

© Getty Images He shares his eight-year-old with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna

Khloé and Rob have always been incredibly close, with the former acting as a second mother to Dream while the latter is also a doting uncle to her kids Tatum and True.

MORE: Rob Kardashian's daughter proves she's her famous family's biggest fan with new video

During a previous conversation with Bustle, the mom-of-two shared a bit more about what makes her bond with her very private brother so strong. "That's just my baby," she said of her younger brother.

© Instagram Khloé is the closest in the family to her baby brother

"I love all my siblings, but I think with Rob, I identify with him so much. I feel so deeply what he feels — the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn't fit in or is being judged about his appearance."

MORE: Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream reveals exactly who is her favorite aunty

Explaining some of the dynamics of the famous family, she elaborated: "I feel like we were raised in pairs: It was Kourtney and Kim, and then it was me and Rob, and then Kendall and Kylie. And I just feel like we are both each other's protectors. I love him so much. It's just innate."

© Getty Images "I feel like we were raised in pairs: It was Kourtney and Kim, and then it was me and Rob, and then Kendall and Kylie."

In a tender birthday tribute she penned for her brother last year, Khloé wrote: "I dream that you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough. I pray you realize that WE are the lucky ones because we get to share space with you. I dream for you to be happy. I want deep peace to enter your life and never leave your side."