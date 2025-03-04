Victoria Beckham showcases incredibly rare smile in nostalgic baby photos

Victoria Beckham has paid a thoughtful tribute to her eldest son Brooklyn on his 26th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the proud mother-of-four shared a carousel of nostalgic snapshots, including several precious black-and-white pictures, a charming image of Victoria flashing a rare smile while cuddling her little one, and a heart-melting photo of David cradling Brooklyn as a newborn.

In the latter, the former England captain could be seen tenderly cradling baby Brooklyn in the palm of his hand while dressed in a white tank top. He had his sunkissed blonde locks styled in his trademark curtain bangs and flashed a proud smile for the camera.

© Getty Images Former Spice Girl Victoria shares a close bond with her eldest son Brooklyn

"Happy birthday @brooklynpeltzbeckham… We all love you so much and hope you have an amazing day!! Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xxx," Victoria wrote in her caption.

Fans and friends sent Brooklyn birthday well-wishes in the comments section. One follower sweetly penned: "Aw gorgeous photos," while a second remarked: "Aw what beautiful baby pictures thanks for sharing, happy birthday to your first born," and a third chimed in: "How fast time flies...!!! Love you family."

David also shared his own tribute on Instagram, writing: "Happy Birthday Bust x we love you so much, have the best day lots of cake and hot sauce, we miss you."

Alongside his message, he included a hilarious throwback picture of the father-son duo pulling humorous faces. Brooklyn lives across the pond with his actress wife Nicola Peltz. The pair tied the knot back in April 2022 at her family's Palm Beach estate in Florida.

It's believed that the happy couple are currently living in Los Angeles due to work commitments. In a previous interview with Cosmopolitan, Nicola explained: "We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us.

"But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."

David and Victoria's love story

Power couple David and Victoria crossed paths in 1997 when David was playing for Manchester United. It was love at first sight for the pair, with David and Victoria going on to tie the knot just under two years later in July 1999.

© Getty Images David and Victoria tied the knot in 1999

Their nuptials took place in Ireland at the Emerald Isle's imposing Luttrellstown Castle. David's teammate Gary Neville took on the role of best man, while baby Brooklyn acted as ring-bearer.

In 2002, David and Victoria welcomed their second son, Romeo. Their third son Cruz came into the world in February 2007 and their youngest – a daughter called Harper – was born in July 2011.