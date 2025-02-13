Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz reveals big upheaval in new photo

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham Beckham are preparing for a big family upheaval, judging from their latest photo.

The Cloud 23 founder and the Holidate actress are packing up their home and appear to be upping sticks.

© Instagram The Peltz Beckhams appeared to be packing their home for a move

"I'm a light packer," Nicola joked as she shared a photo of her spacious dressing room. Boxes of all shapes and sizes had been stacked in the room, with some taped up and ready to transport while others were still open for the couple to add last-minute items.

The neutral space had floor-to-ceiling windows covered with curtains, a draped crystal light fitting and floral artwork on the walls, with a dressing rail filled with empty hangers in one corner. It's possible Nicola had previously displayed her clothes there for try-on sessions before she began packing.

© WWD via Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola have been living in LA after selling their former home

In January, David and Victoria Beckham's son shared a glimpse of their sleek living room, where the 25-year-old was enjoying a relaxing time with a glass of red wine and an episode of the reality series, The Hills.

The ultra-modern space featured a decadent marble fireplace, in-built shelving peppered with personal photographs, a round wooden coffee table and a boucle dog bed.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham exposes ‘messy’ corner of LA home

The pair also revealed their never-before-seen bathroom in 2024. Brooklyn filmed his wife dancing while brushing her teeth in a minimal bathroom featuring luxe off-white walls, a large window, a bathtub and a rainfall shower.

© Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola showed off their living room

However, fans labelled it as surprisingly "messy" with their towels on the floor!" commented one fan in shock, as another wrote: "The bathroom needs a tidy!"

Nicola and Brooklyn sold their former $11 million Beverly Hills property in March 2022 ahead of their nuptials and had been living in Nicola's Los Angeles apartment where they shared photos of the distant wildfires from a highrise building.

© Instagram Brooklyn shared a photograph of the LA wildfires captured from his window

They reportedly had their sights set on saving for their "dream house" together, with Nicola telling Cosmopolitan: "We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us.

"But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."

