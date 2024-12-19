Brooklyn Beckham sparks debate as he hints at new career move

Brooklyn Beckham has sparked debate by hinting at a possible career move in showcasing his passion for vintage wine.

The 25-year-old aspiring chef, who has previously dabbled in photography and launched his own hot sauce brand, shared his thoughts on fine wines in a video with Sotheby’s sommelier Lukas Dempsey.

During the discussion, Brooklyn delved into his evolving palate, confessing his preference for wines from the 2000s onwards.

"The more I collect wine, I only like to buy from [the] 2000s and above now," he shared, adding that older vintages come with an element of unpredictability.

However, he made an exception for one particularly meaningful year: "One of my favorite years was actually the last time England won the World Cup in 1966 — Mouton [a vintage Bordeaux]. I love that year."

The video sparked lively reactions online, with fans and skeptics alike commenting on Brooklyn’s ever-changing career pursuits. On Sotheby’s Instagram page, users quipped: “He’s a sommelier now?" Others teased, "Can’t wait til he becomes an astronaut" and "What exactly is this Beckham kid? A chef? A photographer? A sommelier?"

Brooklyn, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, has indeed explored a variety of careers. From an early foray into football, to publishing a photography book titled What I See in 2017, to launching his Facebook Watch cooking series Cookin’ With Brooklyn in 2021, his path has been anything but conventional.

His latest passion for wine joins a growing list of entrepreneurial ventures. Brooklyn previously made headlines for his hot sauce brand, Cloud 23, named after his father David’s iconic jersey number during his time at Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

Cloud 23 features Sweet Jalapeño and Hot Habanero flavors, which Brooklyn’s family has proudly showcased on social media. "My dad knew what he was doing at a very young age," Brooklyn shared in a 2022 interview with Bustle. "It’s OK to be 25, 26 or even 30 and not know what you’re doing yet."

However, not all of Brooklyn’s ventures have been met with enthusiasm. His cooking series, while popular with fans, drew criticism for its use of luxury ingredients. In one viral video, Brooklyn prepared a £300 joint of beef with black truffle, prompting backlash from viewers who called it "out of touch" amidst the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Brooklyn has also ventured into the drinks market, launching his own sake brand, Wesake, in 2022. "Joining Wesake unites many of my different passions, including my fascination with Japan, cuisine, and my love for sake," he said at the time.

Before these culinary pursuits, Brooklyn dipped his toes into photography. At just 18, he released a coffee table book of photographs, sparking widespread criticism for captions that many deemed amateurish. Despite the backlash, Brooklyn defended his creative efforts, saying: "I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me."

Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, has been a steadfast supporter of his pursuits. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2022 and often share glimpses of their glamorous life together.