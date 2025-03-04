Robson Green surprises fans with ultra-rare photos of long-haired son Taylor

Over the years, Robson Green has introduced fans to his beloved family members. From his uncle Matheson, to his nephew Daymon and long-time girlfriend, Zoila Brozas, all three have joined him on the set of Weekend Escapes.

© Instagram Robson Green pictured with his son Taylor Seager-Green and their fishing guide

When it comes to his son, Taylor Seager-Green, however, Robson has made a conscious choice to keep the 24-year-old out of the spotlight – until now that is. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the TV star revealed that he and Taylor had embarked on an "angling odyssey like no other" and shared photos from their father-son trip.

Penning a lengthy caption, Robson, 60, told fans that they'd been to the Don Joaquin River Lodge in Argentina, where they'd succeeded in catching the "legendary Golden Dorado".

© Instagram Robson and Taylor headed to the Don Joaquin River Lodge in Argentina

According to Robson, the pair spent several days on the water with "skilled guides" who taught them about the "Wolf Fish and the infamous Piranha".

"This place gets under your skin and works its way into your heart and stays there. It goes without saying I will definitely be coming back!" he concluded.

© Instagram Taylor has inherited his father's love of fishing

A proud father of one, Robson shares his son with his ex-wife, Vanya Seager. The duo, who welcomed Taylor on 29 April 2000, were later married from 2001 to 2013. Following their divorce, Grantchester star Robson remains "extremely close" to his son and he's also spoken about his fatherhood journey in interviews.

During an interview with The Express in 2001, Robson recalled what it was like meeting Taylor for the first time. "It was so emotional, and I was terrified when I had to cut the cord. I'm no surgeon and I knew that anything could go wrong. The experience was so highly charged," he admitted.

© UK Press via Getty Images Robson shares his son with his ex-wife, Vanya Seager

"I don't think I've ever been happier with life than I was in those few hours [after he was born]."

Robson has also confessed that "Fatherhood is much, much harder than acting. But it's the most enjoyable experience ever. "You can get a high in acting but there's no high like spending time with someone you love, and someone who loves you back unconditionally. It's tremendous," he raved.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Robson pictured with Taylor in November 2003

When Robson and Vanya announced their decision to divorce, the actor reiterated how important it was for him to be a good co-parent to Taylor. "I try to keep my side of the street clean and I am a good dad," he told MailOnline. "You get to the point where you may be great as individuals but you're not great for one another. I've had to explain that to Taylor."

Now 24, it's unknown what Taylor has been up to career-wise, but it's clear that he's inherited his father's love of fishing, and relishes time with Robson too.