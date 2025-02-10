Meet Robson Green's rarely-seen son, 24, he was 'terrified' to welcome

When he's not filming Grantchester and Robson Green's Weekend Escapes, Robson Green is spending time at home with his partner Zoila and his son Taylor Seager-Green.

The actor and his ex-wife Vanya Seager welcomed Taylor on 29 April 2000, one year before they got married. While he keeps his son, who is now 24, largely away from the spotlight, Robson has revealed they are "extremely close" away from the cameras. See everything you need to know about Taylor…

Taylor's birth

© Getty Robson shares his son Taylor with his ex-wife Vanya Seager

Robson candidly admitted he was "terrified" during Taylor's birth. He told The Express 2001: "It was so emotional, and I was terrified when I had to cut the cord. I'm no surgeon and I knew that anything could go wrong. The experience was so highly charged."

Recalling their first hours together as a little family, he added: "I don't think I've ever been happier with life than I was in those few hours."

The biography section on his website revealed it's a family tradition to give a son a surname as a first name. Robson – named after his grandmother's maiden name – appears to have continued this tradition with Taylor's moniker.

© UK Press via Getty Images Robson and Vanya split in 2013

Robson joked that his son was not a good sleeper when he was young, but he added on a more serious note: "Fatherhood is much, much harder than acting. But it's the most enjoyable experience ever. You can get a high in acting but there's no high like spending time with someone you love, and someone who loves you back unconditionally. It's tremendous."

He concluded he has "changed" since welcoming his son, stating he is now "more mature, more responsible" as a father.

Son's childhood

The doting dad took a step back from work to focus on parenthood when Taylor was young.

Robson revealed his own childhood with his miner father and shopkeeper mother who struggled financially has impacted how he has raised Taylor.

"I suppose I'm buying all the things for Taylor that I never had as a kid," he told The Express.

"I've gone bananas in toy shops - I've spent a fortune on stuff he won't be able to use until he's about 10! It's really for me as much as him. But he won't become spoilt. I suppose the one thing I really hope to teach Taylor is that love conquers everything, it really does."

© Joe Maher/WireImage, Getty Robson and his partner Zoila live in Northumberland

After Robson and Vanya split in 2013, they continued to prioritise their son. Speaking to the MailOnline about his approach to being a dad following his divorce, he said: "Ok, maybe it is being away all the time, maybe it's not being the greatest husband in the world, but by default that does not make you a bad father.

"But I try to keep my side of the street clean and I am a good dad. You get to the point where you may be great as individuals but you're not great for one another. I've had to explain that to Taylor."

Rare photos

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Robson Green with his son Taylor at the Brother Bear Premiere in 2003

Robson took his son Taylor, then only three years old, to a glitzy film premiere for a night out at the movies. Robson was pictured carrying little Taylor as they smiled for a professional photo at the red carpet premiere of the Disney film, Brother Bear, released in 2003.

Meanwhile, one childhood photo of Taylor on his website shows the pair at Delta Force Paintball in Surrey in 2010.

The sweet snap was taken for Taylor's tenth birthday party where the father-son duo took part in some paintballing. Both Robson and Taylor looked to be having a fantastic time, grinning from ear to ear alongside one of the team members at Delta Force.

