Everything Robson Green has said about his rarely-seen partner Zoila

Grantchester actor Robson Green found love with his partner Zoila Brozas back in 2016 after their pair serendipitously crossed paths at the gym.

Prior to embarking on a romance with Zoila, Robson had been previously married to his first wife, Alison Ogilvie, for eight years, and his second wife, Vanya Seager, for 12 years.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Robson and Zoila first met at the gym

They were spotted on the set of Grantchester in 2018 and were later photographed holding hands at the ITV Palooza in 2019.

Despite dazzling on the silver screen, the 60-year-old actor tends to keep his private life away from the limelight. He lives with Zoila in a riverside cottage in Northumberland which had to be renovated after it was subjected to "devastating" flood damage back in 2015.

"In 2015 my house was under seven feet of water, destroyed in a flood. Everything precious and personal in my life just washed away. It was very painful, I was devastated. Not only were there salmon going down the Tyne that day, my three-piece suit was, too," he told Radio Times.

Keep scrolling to find out everything Robson has said about his rarely-seen partner Zoila…

On working together

The duo worked together on BBC 2 programme, Robson Green's Weekend Escapes. Sharing a glimpse inside their time together behind-the-scenes, the Soldier Soldier actor told The Times in 2023: "Working together worked for us! Anyway, we weren't together all the time, a lot of the time she was on the second unit [the crew filming things that don't involve the main participants], doing drone shots and things like cutaways of bees on flowers."

© ITV Robson is best known for starring in drama series Grantchester

On tying the knot

Robson, who has been married twice before, has said that he has no plans to walk down the aisle for a third time. "No, I've done enough of that," he admitted. "We're very happy together."

On Zoila's hobbies

© Getty Images Robson and Zoila are both fans of the outdoors and fishing

While chatting to The Times, Robson spoke about Zoila's passion for cooking, exercising and yoga. "She's really into yoga and she's got the kindest heart you've ever come across," he revealed.

The actor, who presents Extreme Fishing with Robson Green, has also spoken about how his partner is a huge fan of fishing. "When we have time, Zoila and I will put on our waders and cast a line for trout or salmon. She's amazing. She was brought up fishing and really knows how to cook it too."

On travelling together

© BBC Robson resides in Hexham, Northumberland

In January last year, Robson dished on his travels with Zoila. He told The Times how the loved-up couple regularly visit Zoila's native Philippines, especially Palawan which is the largest province in the country. "I always need music and history when I'm on holiday," he told the publication.

"My partner is from the Philippines, so we go over there a lot, especially to Palawan. Recently we went to the south to see where the Spanish settled in the 16th century and visited the old camps they set up when they pillaged the area. Weekends for Filipinos are about reconnecting with family, and I really like that."