Robson Green's new stalker thriller with Line of Duty star sounds gripping – see first look

Robson Green is starring alongside Line of Duty's Jason Watkins in Channel 5's new stalker thriller, Catch You Later – and it sounds gripping.

Jason plays police detective Huw Miller, who becomes convinced that his new neighbour Patrick (Green) is the killer in a murder case he never cracked.

In the cat and mouse thriller, Huw is haunted by the one investigation he failed to solve, "a stalker who taunted his town, mercilessly toying with his victims before eventually killing them", reads the synopsis.

"As Huw attempts to settle into retirement, the case is never far from his mind - and when new neighbour, Patrick Harbottle moves in and utters the chilling phrase 'catch you later' – the sign off the stalker used to taunt Huw during the investigation – Huw is determined he's finally got his man," it continues.

Robson Green and Jason Watkins star in the new thriller

As a "high-stakes game of psychological chess" between the pair ensues, Huw's world starts to fall apart.

"Unable to bear the guilt of the stalker taking another victim under his nose, Huw risks everything to unearth the truth," teases the synopsis. "But has he set his sights on the right man, or is his obsession pushing him ever closer to the brink?"

Sunetra Sarker (Casualty, Ackley Bridge) also stars in the four-part series, which is directed by Toby Frow (Silent Witness, Midsomer Murders) and penned by Tom Grieves (Being Human, No Offence).

Jason Watkins recently starred in another Channel 5 thriller, Coma

Speaking about the show in a recent interview, Robson said: "It's a game where these two men are almost stalking each other.

"The way Patrick says, 'catch you later' triggers something within Huw, who thinks he has his man," explained the Grantchester star. "Patrick is over-friendly, and Huw feels everything is not quite what it seems. Very quickly you realise there is a game being played, but is Patrick a stalker and is Huw on the right track or spiralling out of control psychologically?"

Sunetra Sarker will also appear in the series

Catch You Later isn't the first project Robson and Jason have teamed up for. The pair previously worked together in a season three episode of the BBC drama, Being Human. Jason also appeared in one episode of the ITV drama Soldier Soldier, in which Robson starred.

Catch You Later is coming to Channel 5.