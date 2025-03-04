Harper Beckham has changed so much from never before seen family photo

Harper Beckham is quickly becoming a mini fashionista in her own right. On Tuesday, the tween looked worlds away from the little girl she was in a photo shared by her glamorous mum, Victoria Beckham.

The former Spice Girl took to her Instagram account to mark her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's 26th birthday, and among a slew of special, never-before-seen family photos, she shared an unearthed black-and-white image featuring her daughter.

Harper and her brothers posed together in a family photo

Captioning the photo, VB penned: "Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven."

The photo showed little Harper enjoying a holiday with her brothers Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz. The Beckham siblings appeared to be standing on board a boat, with the sea in the background.

Little Harper looked so small standing next to her eldest brother, her long, princess-like hair cascading down.

Now, aged 13, Harper couldn't be changing more as she enters her teenage years.

The tween has inherited her mum Victoria's incredible sense of style, even wearing a number of pieces from her collection – not to mention having bespoke pieces made for when she supports her fashion-mogul mum at glamorous events like Paris Fashion Week.

© GC Images Harper looked so elegant wearing a blush pink dress from her mum's collection

Who can forget back in September, when Harper wore a beautiful Victoria Beckham satin dress as she joined her dad and brothers in Paris?

Harper looked phenomenal pairing her elegant ballet-pink gown with a pair of white-heeled toe thongs.

© Victoria Beckham Harper donned a wonderfully stylish corset top

Back in October, Harper was seen taking a leaf out of her sister-in-law Nicola Peltz's book, wearing the same black corset top as the Lola actress from Victoria's eponymous brand.

If one thing is for certain, it's that the former pop star doesn't mind Harper having full access to her wardrobe… unless it's Hermès.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Nicola wore a very similar piece to the premiere of her show Lola in February last year

She told Anna Wintour: "I'm not too precious about people borrowing my clothes – unless it's Hermès. When Harper eyes up those handbags, I tell her, 'Not just yet.'"

"Look, I love my clothes, and I look after my clothes, but I think that clothes are also there to be enjoyed," the 50-year-old told Anna. "If one of the kids wants to borrow my clothes, whether it's Harper or one of the boys' girlfriends, that's flattering, right? Because they're significantly younger than me, so that's good."