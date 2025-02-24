Romeo and Harper Beckham share the sweetest bond in precious picture

The Beckham brood are incredibly tight-knit, with David and Victoria's four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper all sharing an unbreakable bond.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the pair's second eldest son, Romeo, shared a heartwarming picture that perfectly encapsulated his special bond with Harper.

© Instagram The pair share an incredibly close bond

The photo showed Romeo beaming in a chair while dressed in a striped basketball top and a dark beanie. He was joined by his younger sister who could be seen sweetly hugging Romeo from behind with a grin etched across her face.

The 13-year-old had her glossy blonde locks styled in a centre part, and accessorised with a cluster of gold bracelets, including an opulent design from Van Cleef & Arpels. Similar iterations retail for around £4,000 - £5,000, making Harper's glittering accessory a rather special addition to her jewellery collection.

© Instagram The sibling duo are inseperable

Romeo and Harper have cemented their sibling bond over the years. Back in 2022, the youngest member of the Beckham clan made her feelings clear when she penned a handwritten note expressing her gratitude.

It read: "Dear Romeo, I hope you have so much fun in Holland, I will miss you and your football.

"Well done, I am so happy and thankful that you're my older brother, I am the luckiest person EVER. I love you with all my heart."

© Instagram David and Victoria welcomed Harper into the world back in 2011

Harper cheekily signed off her letter with: "Love = favourite child (AKA = Harper," and embellished her sweet note with a string of red hearts. Evidently overwhelmed by his sister's thoughtful gesture, Romeo captioned his snap: "Harperrrrr".

© Getty Images The whole family united to attend the Beckham premiere in London in 2023

Brooklyn, 25, meanwhile, opted to pay tribute to his siblings via a more permanent method: touching tattoos. The budding chef, who lives across the pond with his wife Nicola Peltz, has the words 'Cruz', 'Romeo' and 'Harper' tattooed on his fingers, as well as his siblings' birth years, '02 05 11', inked across his elbow.

David and Victoria's family life

David and Victoria, who wed in 1999, spend the majority of their time in the British capital where they own a lavish home in Holland Park. When they're not in the Big Smoke, the pair are usually found unwinding at their idyllic home in the Cotswolds complete with a man-made pond, a sauna, a swimming pool and a football pitch.

David and Victoria's relationship timeline © Anthony Harvey 1997 – The couple meet in the Manchester United players' lounge – and it is reportedly love at first sight. 1998 – David pops the question on 25 January with a three-carat, marquise-cut sparkler from Boodle and Dunthorpe. 1999 – The duo tie the knot in July, four months after the arrival of their first child, Brooklyn. 2002 – Second son Romeo is born in London on 1 September. 2003 – Allegations of an affair between David and his PA, Rebecca Loos, surface 2005 – Third son Cruz is born on 20 February. 2011 – First daughter, Harper Seven, is born on 10 July. 2017 – Eighteen years after they married, the couple renew their wedding vows in January.

Further afield, the former England captain and the fashion designer have put down roots in Miami. It's believed that the pair recently snapped up a lavish mansion thought to be worth an eye-watering $60 million.

© Getty Images The power couple wed in 1999

The home is located directly on the coast and offers staggering views across Biscayne Bay. It's ideally located for David who is the president and co-owner of the Inter Miami soccer squad.